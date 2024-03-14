Joint investigation leads to arrest of Wauchula man for trafficking fentanyl, related charges

For Immediate Release

March 14, 2024



BOWLING GREEN, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), with assistance from the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), arrested Derrail Kenyon Snell, 41, of Wauchula, for charges including two counts of trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, and one count each of use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.



The joint investigation began in early February when a parcel shipment was intercepted by FDLE, HCSO and PCSO. In the parcel, investigators found approximately 20,000 fentanyl pills packed inside a microwave that had been shipped from California to a residence in Wauchula, Florida. Further investigation positively identified Snell as the sender, and that he made multiple attempts to track and take possession of the parcel. On March 5, FDLE agents and detectives with PCSO arrested Snell on an outstanding violation of probation warrant.



Once in custody, investigators located a storage unit key in Snell’s possession. FDLE agents, HCSO detectives and PCSO K-9 detectives executed a search warrant on the unit and located an additional 2,000 fentanyl pills, an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, ammunition and $16,000 in cash.



Snell is booked into the Highlands County Jail on no bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 10th Judicial Circuit.



