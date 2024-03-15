New Orleans Guest House Announces Support for the Downtown Irish Club St. Patrick's Day Parade

New Orleans Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Slainte! Cheers! Irish Music Fills the Air

Everyone is Irish for the Day

Whether it's St. Patrick's Day or not, everyone has a little luck o' the Irish in them.” — -Laura Sommers

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Orleans Guest House is thrilled to extend its support for the upcoming Downtown Irish Club Parade, a cherished annual tradition that brings together the community in a vibrant celebration of Irish culture and heritage. This year's parade is set to step off at 6:30 PM on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Washington Park, promising an evening filled with joy, music, and spirited festivities.

Festivities will commence with a pre-party at 4:00 PM at Marigny Brassiere, located at the corner of Frenchmen St. and Royal St., setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. Attendees will be treated to live performances by "Catie B. & The Hand Me Downs," ensuring an atmosphere filled with lively tunes and Irish cheer. The event will also feature a wide selection of adult beverages, catering to the tastes and preferences of all guests.

The parade route will embark from Marigny, weaving through the historic French Quarter, and conclude in the Central Business District at the Ugly Dog Saloon. Participants and spectators can look forward to making stops at various beloved pubs along the route, each offering a unique experience and a warm welcome. The parade will culminate in a festive block party hosted by the Ugly Dog Saloon, where the community can gather to celebrate the culmination of this grand event.

This year, the parade honors John Fox as the Grand Marshall, with Aj Duvio recognized as The Man of the Year, and Najo Ifield, a former esteemed employee of the New Orleans Guest House, celebrated as the Queen of the Downtown Irish Club Parade. Their contributions to the community and the spirit of the celebration will be highlighted throughout the event.

The New Orleans Guest House, conveniently located within easy walking distance of the parade route, is proud to offer clean, affordable accommodations and a welcoming staff dedicated to ensuring a memorable stay for all guests. While we rejoice in the festivity of the parade, we remain committed to providing a serene and comfortable retreat for those who choose to stay with us.

We invite locals and visitors alike to join in the festivities and experience the warmth and camaraderie that the Downtown Irish Club Parade embodies. Let us come together to make this year's parade a remarkable celebration of culture, community, and the enduring spirit of New Orleans.

For more information about the Downtown Irish Club Parade visit www.downtownirishclub.com.