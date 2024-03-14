Assistant Secretary Harris Travels to Delaware to Promote U.S. Supply Chain Resilience with Industry Stakeholders 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, May 14, 2024

WASHINGTON - Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Analysis Grant T. Harris will travel to Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, to meet with industry stakeholders and highlight the important work being done by the International Trade Administration’s (ITA) Industry and Analysis unit to make U.S. supply chains more resilient, including through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s first-of-its-kind Supply Chain Center.

In Wilmington, Assistant Secretary Harris will join U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE) to tour a life science facility that manufactures and distributes specialized equipment in the health care and pharmaceutical sectors. Then, Assistant Secretary Harris and Rep. Blunt Rochester will host a roundtable to discuss policies to strengthen the resilience of American supply chains in the life science sector. Assistant Secretary Harris will underscore the U.S. Department of Commerce’s commitment to working with labor, business, and industry leaders to identify supply chain vulnerabilities, develop mitigation strategies, and strengthen the resilience of our supply networks.

“I thank Rep. Blunt Rochester for hosting me in Wilmington as we work together to increase the competitiveness of U.S. businesses and help Americans better access the goods and services they need,” said Assistant Secretary Harris. “Strong supply chains are vital to U.S. economic competitiveness and national security. That’s why we created a Supply Chain Center at the Department of Commerce to create the tools, partnerships, and ideas to drive targeted actions to increase supply chain resilience.”

