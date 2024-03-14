New Narrative Children’s Podcast, Peace, Love and Cupcakes, to Launch with GoKidGo, and K Factor Films
Peace, Love and Cupcakes is such a special project because it will empower young kids everywhere to follow their dreams with confidence, passion, and gusto.
New narrative podcast series, Peace, Love and Cupcakes, based on the bestselling children’s book and award-winning Off-Broadway musical of the same name, is launching May 14, 2024 as part of the GoKidGo audio universe. New original episodes of the podcast will release weekly and will be available on all podcasting platforms including Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Pandora, and others. Executive produced by K Factor Films, Bercy Talent Management and Sheryl Berk in partnership with GoKidGo, the podcast will be scripted by the book’s creator, New York Times Bestselling author Sheryl Berk. Berk is a celebrity ghostwriter and editor who has collaborated with Britney Spears, Zendaya, Derek Hough and others, and co-authored Soul Surfer which was adapted into a major motion picture. The series theme song is composed by Broadway notable Rick Hip-Flores, who created the musical’s original score.
About the Podcast:
This new, serialized dramatization especially for young listeners ages 6-12 will explore topical themes of friendship, family, girl power, bullying and so much more. “We are so excited to bring Peace, Love and Cupcakes to a whole new audience of young podcast listeners with GoKidGo,” says Berk. “These characters have always leaped off the page, and this takes their adventures to a whole new level of fun.”
"Peace, Love and Cupcakes is such a special project because it will empower young kids everywhere to follow their dreams with confidence, passion, and gusto,” adds K Factor Films founder Niki Koss. “I wish it existed when I was young.”
About K Factor Films: Founded by Niki Koss who was recently recognized in LA Weekly as one of their "Top 10 Game Changing Innovators in Entertainment” and noted in Forbes 30 Under 30. Koss is an award- winning actress and filmmaker with a passion for female driven stories. Koss was also winner of the Female Filmmaker of the Year at The Burbank International Film Festival in 2019 and is an alumnus of the Sundance Institute Directing Program as well as the Women in Film Producing Program.
About GoKidGo: An award-winning audio imagination company for kids helmed by producers Maia Glikman and Jennifer Clary, GoKidGo creates audio experiences that are like Pixar for your ears while offering practical support for the very real needs facing children today: inclusivity, education, and time away from screens. The company exceeds 1.5 million monthly downloads as of March 2024. GoKidGo is enhanced by beloved talents like R.L. Stine, the bestselling children’s horror author who created “Goosebumps”, and enjoys supportive partnerships with Stampede Ventures, HappyNest, Workhouse Media and pocket.watch among others. GoKidGo is represented by UTA.
About Bercy Talent Management:
Jason Bercy is the founder of Bercy Talent Management. Jason’s clients can be seen on Broadway, Film, TV, major streaming platforms as well as podcasts and animated series. Jason produced the award-winning documentary, Day Player Blues, which was screened at several ﬁlm festivals. Jason previously worked in production on numerous film and TV projects and began his career at Warner Bros. Studios in the Feature Film Production Department.
About Peace, Love and Cupcakes Book Series
Peace, Love and Cupcakes is a 12-book, bestselling middle school book series geared towards elementary and middle school readers that has sold 300,000+ copies worldwide. Written by Mother/Daughter team Sheryl and Carrie Berk, the first book was adapted into two successful off-Broadway musicals for family audiences; Peace, Love and Cupcakes: The Musical in March 2014 at Vital Theatre, and Peace, Love and Cupcakes, Jr. as an award-winning production for The New York Musical Festival in August 2017.
