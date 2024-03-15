Jean Fallacara Escalates Legal Battle Against inTEST Corporation with SOX Whistleblower Complaint
Jean Fallacara, has filed a whistleblower complaint against inTEST Corporation and its CEO, Nick Grant, under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) Section 806.
inTEST Corp (NYSE:INTT)
This presents a chance to shed light on the shadowy practices within corporations and shape the ethical landscape of the business world.”MIAMI, FL, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean Fallacara, a renowned entrepreneur, has filed a comprehensive whistleblower complaint against inTEST Corporation and its CEO, Nick Grant, under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) Section 806. The complaint, now before the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Administrative Law Judges (OALJ), addresses egregious legal and ethical violations within inTEST Corporation, including illegal employment practices and breaches of the Restricted Stock Agreement as part of an SEC Act 1934 securities offer.
— Jean Fallacara, Entrepreneur & Investor
Case Details:
- OALJ Case No.: 2024-SOX-00025
- Parties: Fallacara v. inTEST Corporation
- Assigned Judge: Stephen Henley
- Assigned Office: HQ - National Office (HQ)
Fallacara's complaint delineates a disturbing pattern of conduct by inTEST Corporation and Nick Grant, characterized by a lack of cooperation and outright fraudulent activities concerning Fallacara's employment status and restricted stock agreement. Despite Fallacara's trust and lack of legal representation, inTEST, led by Grant, engaged in deceptive practices, including misrepresentations in electronic communications that constitute wire fraud.
Key Allegations Include:
- Failure to obtain legal employment authorizations for Fallacara, contrary to promises made.
- Misclassification of Fallacara as a contract professional to circumvent legal and financial obligations.
- Engaging in mail and wire fraud through misrepresentation of employment status to the IRS and shareholders.
- Retaliatory termination of Fallacara's employment to preclude him from meeting the conditions of the restricted stock offer.
- A fraudulent scheme orchestrated by inTEST to exploit Fallacara's assets and expertise without fulfilling contractual promises, culminating in securities fraud.
Jean Fallacara's disclosures were specific and substantial enough to warrant investigation by inTEST, which knowingly ignored the illegal nature of Fallacara's employment and the conditions tied to the restricted stock offer. These actions not only violate fiduciary duties but also demonstrate a clear pattern of fraud and deception aimed at benefiting inTEST at Fallacara's expense.
From detailed emails to formal letters provided by Fallacara and his legal counsel, the evidence of inTEST's misconduct and the protected nature of Fallacara's disclosures are indisputable.
Jean Fallacara stands firm in his commitment to ethical conduct and accountability, using this legal battle to shine a light on corporate malfeasance and the importance of whistleblower protections. As the proceedings unfold, this case promises to set a precedent for corporate governance and the protection of individuals who courageously speak out against wrongdoing.
*Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The details of the case and the allegations are subject to the legal process and determinations of the presiding judge.
