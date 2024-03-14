‘Idaho Works’ investments in agriculture, parks and recreation clear Legislature, head to Governor’s desk

Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little commented today on the passage of two initiatives in his “Idaho Works” plan by both chambers of the Idaho Legislature.

Senate Bill 1372 includes $6.6 million to continue the state’s efforts to combat invasive quagga mussels in the Lower Snake River. The funding will support the Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s ongoing prevention and monitoring of invasive species and future preparedness for rapid response.

“Quagga mussels pose a potential threat of widespread and severe damage to Idaho’s economy, property, and way of life. This highly destructive invasive species can clog pipes critical for agriculture, energy, drinking water and more. Thank you to my legislative partners for prioritizing this investment and helping us eradicate this threat to Idaho water,” Governor Little said.

Senate Bill 1383 builds on the historic success of Governor Little’s “Idaho First” plan by directing an additional $20 million into Idaho’s great outdoors. Last year, Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature invested $100 million toward enhancing and expanding Idaho’s world-class parks system. The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation will leverage these funds to expand capacity and enhance accommodations to keep up with record park attendance.

”In Idaho, we are making investments in areas that matter most to Idahoans while maintaining a balanced budget. Enjoying Idaho’s great outdoors is a key part of Idahoans’ daily lives – and a significant driver of our economy. By investing in recreation, we ensure Idahoans have access to our outdoor spaces for years to come,” Governor Little said.

Also on Wednesday, Governor Little thanked members of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee for advancing his $25 million recommendation for constructing a secure forensic mental health facility. The 26-bed facility would care for patients committed and determined to be dangerously mentally ill by Idaho courts.