FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for March 21 Open Commission Meeting

Today, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan announced that an open meeting of the Commission will be held virtually on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The open meeting will commence at 11am ET and will begin with time for members of the public to address the Commission.

The following items will be on the tentative agenda for the March 21 Commission meeting:

Presentation on the Telemarketing Sales Rule Amendments:

Staff of the Division of Marketing Practices will give a presentation on the Commission’s finalization of an amendment to the Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR), prohibiting misrepresentations in business-to-business telemarketing calls and requiring more robust record-keeping, and the Commission’s decision to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking seeking to amend the TSR to apply its protections to inbound telemarketing calls selling technology support services.

Supply Chain Report:

The Commission will discuss a report on the causes behind supply chain disruptions. The report will summarize FTC staff findings concerning how supply chain disruptions are affecting consumer goods suppliers and retailers, with a focus on whether disruptions disproportionately affect smaller retailers and other areas of competitive interest. The report stems from orders the FTC issued in late 2021 to nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers.

At the start of the meeting, Chair Khan will offer brief remarks and will then invite members of the public to share feedback on the Commission’s work generally and bring relevant matters to the Commission’s attention. Members of the public must sign up for an opportunity to address the Commission virtually at the March 21 event.

Each commenter will be given two minutes to share their comments. Those who cannot participate during the event may submit written comments or a link to a prerecorded video through a webform. Speaker registration and comment submission will be available through Tuesday, March 19, 2023 at 8 pm ET.

A link to the event will be available on the day of the event, shortly before the meeting starts via FTC.gov. The event will be recorded, and the webcast and any related comments will be available on the Commission’s website after the meeting. The Commission retains discretion to make public comments available following the event on ftc.gov.