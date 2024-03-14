Tribe Payments Wins “B2B Payments Innovation Award” in 8th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Financial Technology Products and Companies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced Tribe Payments, a leading digital payments and infrastructure orchestrator, most notably providing issuer and acquirer processing, has been selected as the winner of the “B2B Payments Innovation Award” at the 8th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards.



Tribe is unique in that it offers both issuer and acquirer processing. Its breakthrough white-label digital banking solution delivers a full digital payments experience, combining front-end wallet capabilities for end users to manage virtual and physical cards, bank transfers, and crypto payments with back-end functionality that supports banking services. Tribe also provides an Open Banking compliance API, enabling fintechs to meet compliance obligations.

The company’s tech and integrations are built using developer-led APIs and modular, customisable solutions to offer greater flexibility and ease of use as well as global connectivity through one integration. Its customers can create and launch customized payment solutions in only weeks with support from a dedicated implementation team. Tribe also provides bank-grade security using the latest technology and performs constant security tests.

“Since our foundation, we have been pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with modular technology for issuers and acquirers,” said Lynda Strutton, Chief Operating Officer of Tribe Payments. “We were frustrated by the stagnant ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach that proliferated the market. So, we decided to build a modular technology platform from scratch to help banks and fintechs tap into unique levels of customization and accelerate product and service development.”

Lynda continued: “Thank you to FinTech Breakthrough for recognizing our efforts towards building powerful partnerships and empowering clients to quickly create compelling propositions and drive continued growth.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories,

including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

“Tribe Payments’ technology is driving some of the most innovative fintech products on the market,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director of FinTech Breakthrough. “With changing consumer expectations and surging digital transaction volumes, issuers and acquirers are challenged to divest themselves from legacy systems. We extend our sincere congratulations to the Tribe Payments team for bringing home the ‘B2B Payments Innovation Award’ for 2024. By advancing payments innovation, Tribe is empowering its clients to craft the best possible end-user experience in order to adapt and address changing business challenges.”

Tribe is also the first issuer and acquirer processor to handle transactions for Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, JCB, American Express and Discover schemes. Being globally certified, Tribe can provide single messaging, dual network, dual scheme and data localization in North America.

In addition, the in-house 3D Secure system (3DS) enables customized authentication journeys that reduce risk; it has been built to work across both issuing and acquiring services. A purpose-built Soft POS and online payment gateway includes the option to white-label.

Since the start of 2022, Tribe has added over 40 clients to its portfolio, providing them with a suite of 10 products and more than 250 customisable APIs.

About Tribe Payments

Tribe Payments is a digital payments and infrastructure orchestrator that harnesses several solutions to provide its customers with an extensive ecosystem of products. Its core platform is a unique proposition offering both acquirer and issuer processing and is connected to all major card schemes: Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Discover, JCB and UnionPay.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact: Steve Johansson steve@fintechbreakthrough.com