Hon. Elizabeth J. McCarthy named Denver Juvenile Court Presiding Judge

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

DENVER – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright has appointed the Hon. Elizabeth J. McCarthy as the presiding judge of the Denver Juvenile Court. Judge McCarthy’s appointment is effective immediately.

"I am pleased to appoint Judge McCarthy to this important role and look forward to working with her,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “She has been on the bench with Denver Juvenile Court for the past five years, and has the experience needed to serve as the Court’s next leader.”

Judge McCarthy was appointed as a district court judge to the Denver Juvenile Court in January 2024. Prior to that, she served as a magistrate in the Denver Juvenile Court beginning in 2019. Her docket covers all areas of juvenile law.

Prior to joining the bench, she was a senior assistant attorney general from 2016 to 2019, and assistant attorney general from 2011 to 2016; she has also served as a municipal prosecutor at the Lakewood City Attorney’s Office; and deputy district attorney at the Denver District Attorney’s Office. Judge McCarthy earned her B.S. from Indiana University in 2000 and her J.D. from the University of Colorado Law School in 2006.

As presiding judge, she will serve as the administrative head of the juvenile court, responsible for appointing the court executive, chief probation officer and clerk of court, assisting in personnel, financial, and case-management duties, and seeing that the business of the courts and probation is conducted efficiently and effectively.