DC DMV Launches New Self-Service Emissions Test Kiosk in Ward 8

DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) has opened its second self-service on-board diagnostic (OBD) emissions kiosk in Ward 8’s Fort Stanton neighborhood. The new kiosk allows District residents to perform their own vehicle emissions tests, 24-hours, seven days per week.

Operated by DC DMV, the newest OBD emissions kiosk is located in the Fort Stanton Recreation Center at 1812 Erie Street SE. The ATM-style kiosk boasts touch screen technology, an integrated Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) bar code scanner, step-by-step audio support and other user-friendly features.

“My administration is continuously analyzing how we can make it easier for District residents to access city services,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “The new self-service OBD kiosk will continue to assist residents to complete their vehicle emissions test on their own timeframe as it’s available 24/7.”

The District’s first self-service emissions kiosk, launched by Mayor Bowser in 2019, remains available to residents, located at the Takoma Recreation Center on 300 Van Buren Street NW.

“Since our Takoma Park self-service emissions kiosk opened in 2019, more than 27,094 residents have completed their emissions inspection,” said DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson. “With the launch of the new kiosk in Ward 8, it gives another alternative for East of the River and other DC residents to complete their vehicle emissions on their own time.”

The newest kiosk is available for private/pleasure vehicles with model years 2005 and newer or those previously inspected by a DC DMV representative at the Inspection Station on Half Street SW.

For vehicles that pass self-inspection, the kiosk will print a Vehicle Inspection Report and a temporary paper inspection certificate to be displayed on the vehicle’s dashboard. DC DMV will mail a two-year inspection sticker to vehicle’s owner(s). If residents do not receive their inspection sticker within 10-15 business days, they can contact DC DMV or DC 311. Vehicles that fail the self-inspection will see a message on the kiosk screen detailing the emissions failure. The kiosk will then print a Vehicle Inspection Report indicating the reason for the failed inspection.

There will be a DC DMV inspector on site at the Fort Stanton location for the first 30 days of operation to assist and answer any questions residents may have about operating the kiosk.

The inspector will be available Tuesday to Saturday each week, from 9 am to 2 pm.

For more information about vehicle inspections and self-service kiosk emissions testing, visit DC DMV’s website.