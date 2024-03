Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy Holds Conscience Festival at Pasadena Centennial Square on April 6

Tai Ji Men Fiery Phoenix Dance: Fiery Phoenix symbolizes rebirth, inspiring all to remain hopeful and courageous when confronting challenges, allowing oneself to transform and embark on a new chapter in life. Tai Ji Men’s cultural performances encapsulate rich cultural heritage and profound blessings for all. Mythical creatures and immortals grace the stage to give positive energy and blessings to the audience. Tai Ji Men's performances, featuring the essence of an ancient culture spanning more than 6,000 years, open with a magnificent drum and flag formation.

With Conscience Comes A Peaceful World; With Happiness Comes Joyful Families

Conscience is the source of the purest energy inherent in everyone's heart, guiding us to make the right decisions.” — Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United Nations designated April 5th as the International Day of Conscience in 2019, and this year marks the fifth celebration of this important day. Playing a significant role in the establishment of the International Day of Conscience, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), has led Tai Ji Men members on visits to 103 countries, promoting the culture of conscience, love, and peace. In recognition of Dr. Hong and FOWPAL members dedicating an astounding effort of 1.2 million hours in volunteering services to the United States, President Biden awarded Dr. Hong with the U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in March 2023.In resonating with the Conscience Day and promoting conscience to the community, the Conscience Festival will take place on Saturday, April 6 in Pasadena, California of the United States. The Festival promises a fun and educational afternoon for all ages, featuring an array of activities, including world-class cultural performances, games with prizes to win, free educational resources, arts and crafts, and even a captivating puppet show. Highlights of the event will include amazing cultural performances featuring orchestral concert, mesmerizing dragon dance, auspicious lion dance, martial arts demonstrations, magnificent drum performance, graceful silk umbrella dance, ribbon dance, and much more, by Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy . Last October, in celebrating the grand opening of its Academy in Pasadena, located on 570 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Tai Ji Men presented two fabulous cultural performances at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium that received rave reviews by major medias. So, get ready to immerse in a feast for the eyes, ears, and hearts for an unforgettable experience at the Conscience Festival and expect nothing short of spectacular at the upcoming cultural extravaganza!Admission to the Conscience Festival is free. Details of the event list below:Date/Time: Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 1-5 pmVenue: Centennial Square, 100 Garfield Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101Please call (626) 314-3093 with any inquiries.About Tai Ji Men:Tai Ji Men is an international and a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to cultural preservation and the promotion of the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of people worldwide. It has 21 academies worldwide. Over the past few decades, Dr. Hong has led members of Tai Ji Men and the Federation of World Peace and Love to take on self-funded tours across six continents, promoting a culture of peace with love and conscience.Contacts of FOWPAL C/O Tai Ji Men Qigong AcademyJennifer Hong (408) 896-8985Lily Chen (626)202-5268Events@taijimen.org2023pressrelease@gmail.com

Introduction to FOWPAL (Federation of World Peace and Love)