New Book, "Jesus & the LGBTQ Christian," Challenges Stereotypes and Provides Support
Non-affirming Christianity nearly destroyed my life. If it weren't for the unconditional love of Jesus and supportive friends, I probably would not be alive today.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world often divided by differences, author Chase Faulkner offers a lifeline of hope and understanding in his latest book, "Jesus & the LGBTQ Christian." This groundbreaking work combines spiritual wisdom, psychological insight, and Christ-centered compassion to challenge stereotypes and provide support for LGBTQ believers and allies alike.
Chase Faulkner, a seasoned crisis counselor and LGBTQ advocate, draws from his personal experiences to shed light on the struggles faced by LGBTQ individuals within their families and Christian communities. With a master’s degree in theological studies, Faulkner explores the complexities of faith and sexuality, providing readers with a roadmap to navigate the often turbulent waters of unsupportive environments.
"Jesus & the LGBTQ Christian" examines Bible verses that have long been weaponized against LGBTQ individuals and challenges readers to consider the cultural and historical context alongside modern scientific understandings of sexual orientation and gender identity. Faulkner's five powerful strategies, blending psychology, spirituality, and theology, empower readers to pursue healing, reconnect with God's unconditional love, and embrace their authentic identities through a personal relationship with Christ.
According to the Trevor Project, more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth (13-24) seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S. —and at least one attempts suicide every 45 seconds. LGBTQ individuals with religious parents are two times more likely to attempt suicide.
This timely book addresses common wounds experienced by LGBTQ individuals in non-affirming settings, such as anxiety, depression, discrimination, guilt, shame, isolation, internalized homophobia, and suicidal thoughts. Faulkner also addresses harmful teachings and stereotypes while offering a lifeline to those who have experienced religious wounds and trauma.
"Jesus & the LGBTQ Christian" is filled with authentic stories, spiritual wisdom, psychological insight, theological analysis, and heartfelt guidance. Faulkner's new book offers love, hope, healing, and wholeness to LGBTQ believers by addressing the psychological impact of harmful teachings and stereotypes while examining biblical passages within their historical and cultural context.
"Jesus & the LGBTQ Christian" is available at amazon.com/author/chasefaulkner.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chase Faulkner is a best-selling author and an LGBTQ Crisis Counselor. He served as a pastor and also as a director and advisor at one of the most prestigious private research universities in the U.S. for nearly two decades. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Theological Studies.
