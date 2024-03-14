North America Family Entertainment Centers Market

The growing demand for unique and immersive experiences is one of the major drivers for the family indoor entertainment center market in North America.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The North America Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Size Reach USD 29.15 billion by 2032." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The North America family/indoor entertainment centers market was valued at USD 10.86 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 29.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Rise in youth demographics, increase in number of malls, and continual launch of FECs drive the growth of the North America family entertainment centers market. Surge in investments in new games and attractions is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The North America family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented on the basis of facility size, revenue source, application, type, visitor demographics, and region. In terms of facility size, the market is classified into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres. Depending on revenue source, it is divided entry fees and ticket sales, food and beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others. Depending on application, it is fragmented into arcade studios, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. The physical play activities segment is further bifurcated into waterplay, adventure and exploration, trampoline and jumping activities, creative and imaginative play and others. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into children entertainment centers (CECS), children edutainment centers (CEDCS), adult entertainment centers (AECS), and location-based entertainment centers (LBECS). By visitor demographics, the market is segregated into families with children (0-8), families with children (9-12), teenagers (13-19), young adults (20-25), and adults (ages 25+). Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America.

Based on application, the arcade studios segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the North America family entertainment centers market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that arcade games are essential components of a well-developed FEC business. Moreover, they can create a strong following and earnings for the fun center operator. The AR and VR gaming zones segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.8% till 2030. This is because AR & VR gaming zones provide tremendous fun experiences.

Based on revenue source, the entry fees & ticket sales segment accounted for more than one-third of the North America family entertainment centers market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. This is attributed to the increase in number of innovative attractions such as buy-one-get-one as well as complimentary entries for cinema, carousel, haunted house, cyber world, archery, arcade, snooker center, bowling, splash pool, snow world, and thrill rides provided by FECs. The food & beverages segment, however, is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on geography, the U.S. garnered the major share in 2020, generating more than four-fifths of the North America family entertainment centers industry, due to large-scale integration of new technologies such as 3D technology and VR gaming. The region across Canada, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030. Constant increase in middle-class population and surge in disposable income are the major factors that drive the market growth in Canada.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the North America family/indoor entertainment centers market such as Bowlero, Cinergy Entertainment Group, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Dave and Buster's, Inc., Disney, IPlay America, Main Event Entertainment, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., White Hutchinson Leisure & Learning Group, and Scene75 Entertainment Centers.

Impact of COVID-19 :

➢ Almost 90-92% of destinations such as amusement park and arcades across North America were under complete ban on dining at their restaurants. This, in turn, impacted the North America family entertainment centers market.

➢ Also, policies such as stay-at-home led to sharp decline in revenue of FECs in North America.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

