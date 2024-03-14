TAIWAN, March 14 - President Tsai attends opening ceremony for 51st East Asian Economic Conference Joint Meeting of Representatives from Taiwan and Japan

President Tsai attends opening ceremony for 51st East Asian Economic Conference Joint Meeting of Representatives from Taiwan and Japan

On the morning of March 14, President Tsai Ing-wen attended the opening ceremony for the 51st East Asian Economic Conference (EAEC) Joint Meeting of Representatives from Taiwan and Japan. President Tsai said that Taiwan-Japan industrial cooperation is complementary, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) opening its Kumamoto Prefecture fabrication plant last month, and more and more Japanese semiconductor equipment and material manufacturers choosing to cultivate the Taiwan market. The president pointed out that from 2016, total bilateral trade between Taiwan and Japan grew by 26 percent, and mutual investment by 41 percent. President Tsai said that Taiwan has in recent years been working to further empower our nation and make our economy more resilient, and now stands ready to work alongside Japan and other countries in the region to create safer and more resilient supply chains. She expressed hope that Taiwan can join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) at the earliest possible juncture, so that we can contribute more to global prosperity and development together.

In her remarks, the president stated that the EAEC is an important platform for dialogue between Taiwan and Japan on the industrial, government, and academic sectors, held annually on a rotating basis. Noting that this year already marks the 51st iteration of the EAEC, President Tsai expressed thanks to the Chinese East Asia Economic Association and the Japan Business Federation's East Asia Businessperson's Conference Japanese Committee for their longstanding efforts toward Taiwan-Japan economic and trade relations.

President Tsai stated that when she attended the 43rd EAEC in 2015, she said she would vigorously promote Taiwan-Japan exchanges, and deepen our cooperation in industry by means of our complementary strengths. Over eight years have passed, she said, and last month, we saw the opening of TSMC's Kumamoto fabrication plant. The president noted that more and more Japanese semiconductor equipment and material manufacturers are choosing to cultivate the Taiwan market, including companies such as Tokyo Electron, Hitachi High-Tech, and Sumitomo Bakelite.

The president pointed out that total bilateral trade between Taiwan and Japan has surpassed US$75 billion, a growth of 26 percent from 2016; and that mutual investment grew by 41 percent, reaching US$38.6 billion. On this foundation, she said, while we further deepen our cooperation on semiconductor supply chains, we can also boost research and development and high-end applications of advanced technologies in such fields as AI, digital transformation, and green transition, thereby raising the international competitiveness of both Taiwan and Japan.

President Tsai said that Taiwan has in recent years been working to enhance basic infrastructure and promote industrial transformation to further empower our nation and make our economy more resilient. Mentioning that Taiwan now stands ready to work alongside Japan and other countries in the region to create safer and more resilient supply chains, the president called for the attendees to help make the case for Taiwan's accession to the CPTPP at the earliest possible juncture, so that we can contribute more to global prosperity and development together.

President Tsai noted that while Taiwan and Japan are partners who share the values of freedom and democracy, we are also good neighbors who stand by each other through adversity. Whether it be an earthquake or pandemic, President Tsai emphasized, we are both ready at a moment's notice to extend a helping hand by assisting in the rescue effort, contributing to post-disaster reconstruction, or donating medical resources. And this, she said, is an expression of flourishing friendship between Taiwan and Japan.

The president pointed to the many people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and Japan, saying that there are many Japanese tourists wherever one looks in the streets of Taipei, while Japan has become one of the most popular tourist destinations for Taiwanese.

Through food and culture, as well as by our mutually beneficial economic cooperation, the president said, our friendly partnership will only grow stronger. She said she looks forward to Taiwan and Japan enjoying another brilliant 50 years of friendship. She once again thanked all the guests and wished all present a smooth and successful conference.

Also in attendance at the event were the Japan Business Federation's East Asia Businessperson's Conference Japanese Committee Chair Iijima Masami and Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.