Shãn Sutherland, Wealth Advisor at Simple Impact LLC, Discusses Investing in Women

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Gender equanimity in our financial structure is a cornerstone to trickle-down economic growth," says Shannon Sutherland, CEO and Founder of Simple Impact LLC." We leverage this governance theme by investing in and with companies with women on their boards of directors."

Make room, boys; women are motivated and graduating. According to Current Population Survey data from Pew Research Center, in the fourth quarter of 2023, women outnumber men in the U.S. college-educated workforce, making up 51% of those ages 25 and older.

Advocacy and research group 50/50 Women on Boards reports key findings revealing that, as of December 31, 2023, women now hold 29.4% of board seats in the U.S. as a national percentage of Women on Russell 3000 Company Boards.

"Simple Impact investments highlight two custom portfolios, Growth and Growth Plus Income, following the Wilshire Dynamic Asset Allocation model," says Sutherland. "Basic company screening criteria include women on boards, debt risk indicators, diversified across the S&P 500 sectors, and our unique secret sauce."

Strategies that embrace women's diversity, leadership, and community stakeholders meet a need for some philanthropic missions or diversity mandates. For a short, non-exhaustive list of publicly traded investments, please contact us at 775-902-2400.

Lastly, Simple Impact LLC offers wisdom through its weekly email series LiveReady, which provides life coaching and money skills. "We are equalizing outcomes by helping individuals and organizations live and invest with intention," Sutherland concludes.

As a woman leader with over 25 years in the financial services industry, Shannon Sutherland, Wealth Advisor, CRC® AIF® CPFA® NQPC™, offers strategies to create and transition wealth. Simple Impact LLC was founded in 2014 to help you use your wealth on purpose and support the life you would be proud to live. Our mission is to help you make a real impact with your wealth.

