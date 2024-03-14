Championing the Vulnerable: Richard Villasana's Forever Homes for Foster Kids' Parallels Simone Biles' Olympic Triumph Protecting At-Risk Youth

University City, California, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In an inspiring confluence of resilience and advocacy, Richard Villasana, Founder of Forever Homes for Foster Kids, a leading international expert on immigration and foster families, parallels his successful journey with that of Simone Biles, the world-renowned Olympic Gold Medalist gymnast, and former foster child. Celebrating a huge milestone himself, Villasana, known as the "Sherlock Holmes of Foster Care," recently reunited the 100th child illegally separated at the U.S.-Mexico border with their family, echoing the nurturing embrace Biles received from family members as a foster child.

Villasana has been reuniting foster children with their families for years, specializing in locating relatives living in the Caribbean, Central and South America in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador. Family members will often step up and take in a child relative to give them the stability and love they deserve, just as Simone Biles, the world's greatest gymnast, was taken out of foster care by her grandparents. Both Biles and Villasana are on missions that are aligned with providing stable, loving homes for foster children.

Similarly, Simone Biles' advocacy for young athletes' safety and her openness about her foster care experience has brought systemic issues to light. Along those lines, Villasana's work provides a haven for vulnerable children by connecting them with family, mirroring the support Biles received as a child.

Chris Chmielewski, Editor of 'Foster Focus' magazine, praises Villasana's dedication: "There are few people more committed to reuniting Latin American children with their families than Richard Villasana."

Dr. John DeGarmo is a leading foster care expert and the Founder/Director of The Foster Care Institute. He commends Villasana and his work outlined in "Do No Harm:" "This book is crucial for anyone wanting to make a difference in our world." Villasana's expertise led to his involvement with the Ms. L Steering Committee, which is aimed at reuniting thousands of immigrant children separated from their parents under the "zero tolerance" policy.

Villasana and his nonprofit, Forever Homes for Foster Kids, received many cases after several other organizations worked for years to locate a parent without success. Villasana explains, "This is a group effort. These organizations have successfully reunited more than a thousand families. However, some cases are extremely challenging because available information was taken from false documents or documents with incomplete sections, leaving organizations with only a name, limited information, and country of origin. Just as Scotland Yard investigators would come to Sherlock to break a case, Villasana receives those cases that stymied other agencies. Forever Homes finds the unfindable on parents so they can be contacted, moved through the process, and reunited with their child after many years apart."

Reflecting on Villasana's societal impact, as a former law enforcement personnel, a criminal justice professor, and a former CASA/GAL advocate, Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller states: "Forever Homes for Foster Kids is a mission we can get behind as a nationwide community as this organization gives kids hope towards a forever home."

Given the individual achievements of Simone Biles, an Olympic icon and former foster child, and Richard Villasana, founder of Forever Homes for Foster Kids, each transforms the foster care landscape with a remarkable fusion of courage and compassion. Their efforts highlight the power of resilience and the profound impact of providing stable, loving homes for foster children.

About the Do No Harm Book:

Villasana published the bestselling book 'Do No Harm' about these separations and the ongoing U.S. foster care crisis. The book is the culmination of his three decades devoted to reuniting foster and immigrant children with family. 'Do No Harm' won the bronze for the Raul Aziguirre International Book Award for Best in Politics/Current Events in the English category. 'Do No Harm' by Richard Villasana is an essential book for anyone who wants to help children in crisis.

About Richard Villasana:

A proud Navy veteran featured on CNN International, ABC TV, and The Washington Post, Villasana is a voice for Latino foster children and an advocate for family reunification. His nonprofit, Forever Homes for Foster Kids, has worked tirelessly for three decades, finding families for foster and immigrant children.

Villasana's current focus includes presentations at universities and government agencies, emphasizing the intersection of family finding with Political Science and Latino Studies. "Family finding is a solid solution for thousands of children in foster care," Villasana asserts, citing Simone Biles as a success story and a beacon of hope.

