Arab America Foundation Announces Events Commemorating National Arab American Heritage Month--April 2024
Arab America Foundation Seeks to Spotlight the Rich Tapestry of Arab Culture, Paying Homage to the Arab Heritage and Identity
In the face of marginalization, these events are beacons of resilience, commemorating National Arab American Heritage Month with pride and unity.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation announced events commemorating National Arab American Heritage Month in Washington, DC, for April 2024.
On Saturday, April 13th, the Kennedy Center, in collaboration with the Arab America Foundation, presents a special traditional Arab music event featuring Dallas-based vocalist Nibal Malshi, an extraordinary Palestinian vocalist, and her Arab musical ensemble at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Millennium Stage.
On Thursday, April 18th, the Arab America Foundation will present its annual National Arab American Heritage Month Commemoration at the UDC Theater for the Arts at the University of the District of Columbia, this year paying tribute to the rich heritage and identity of the Palestinian people. Performers include from New York, Palestinian actress, and comedian Maysoon Zayid, the first Arab American woman comedian in the U.S.; Arab American and Palestinian classic vocalist Mona Miari, who will perform with the New York Arabic Orchestra (Takht) Ensemble; and from Qatar, Palestinian poet, Dana Dajani who theatricality performs her original poetry pieces while addressing various themes of social justice. Last, we’ll be graced by the Palestinian Mawawil performer from Los Angeles, Mahmoud Alsaqer, and the Palestinian Folkloric Dance Troupe, Faris El-Layl.
Save the date: on Saturday, April 27th, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, DC, in collaboration with the Arab America Foundation, will commemorate National Arab American Heritage Month with a special event open to the public.
“Through these signature events, the Arab America Foundation seeks to spotlight the rich tapestry of Arab culture, paying homage to our heritage and identity. In collaboration with esteemed venues like the Kennedy Center, UDC Theater of the Arts, and the MLK Library,” said Warren David, president of Arab America, “we aim to elevate Arab voices and showcase the diversity of our community. In the face of marginalization, these events are beacons of resilience, commemorating National Arab American Heritage Month with pride and unity.”
About National Arab American Heritage Month
Across the country, cultural institutions, school districts, municipalities, state legislatures, public servants, and non-profit organizations issue proclamations and engage in special events commemorating our community’s rich heritage and numerous contributions to society.
In 2023, the President of the United States recognized April as National Arab American Heritage Month with a historic proclamation. In 2023, Congress, the U.S. Department of State, and 47 state governors issued proclamations commemorating the initiative. Additionally, the following states have passed permanent legislation designating the month of April as NAAHM: Illinois, Oregon, Virginia, Indiana (Senate), and California.
This year, there are several states where Arab Americans are seeking permanent legislation designating April as National Arab American Heritage Month. Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Rhode Island are pursuing legislation. Finally, in 2023, 144 municipalities, counties, and school districts issued proclamations commemorating the initiative.
Arab America and the Arab America Foundation launched the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative in 2017, with just a handful of states recognizing the initiative. Each year, our grass-roots network of over 250 Arab American volunteers in 28 states gathers hundreds of proclamations from their states, counties, municipalities, and local school districts.
If you want to help us mobilize the community for NAAHM, request proclamations, or plan events, please get in touch with Dr. Amal David or call 877-272-2944.
Proclamations
Arab America Foundation state teams are acquiring proclamations from governors, state legislators, mayors, and county executives nationwide. New proclamations for 2024 will be announced in the coming months. For a list of 2023 proclamations, click here.
Sponsorship of National Arab American Heritage Month 2024 (including Diversity Training Workshops)
The Arab America Foundation welcomes corporate participation as a sponsor to celebrate Arab American heritage and enhance the understanding of Arab identity and culture in America through the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative. Sponsorships include the Arab America Foundation’s diversity training workshop designed to help corporations educate their workforce and achieve DEI objectives within the Arab American community. Through this workshop, participants can gain insights into the community’s history, immigration, culture, traditions, and significant issues.
For information about National Sponsorship and DEI Workshops, CLICK HERE
Or call the Arab America Foundation at 877-272-2944 or email info@arabamerica.com
Educator’s Curriculum Kit
Arab America Foundation offers The Educator’s Curriculum Kit, which highlights the history of Arab migration to America, geographic understanding of the Arab world, Arab American diversity in faith and language, interesting customs and traditions, issues affecting our community, and our many achievements in business, politics, education, and more. The Educator’s Curriculum Kit is available for school educators. For more information, please get in touch with Dr. Amal David.
Resources
Arab America Foundation is committed to gathering and promoting the community’s events and stories through Arab America.com and social media platforms during April. Every week, Arab America will feature cultural events throughout the US on our events page and share compelling success stories of Arab Americans on our blog page. Additionally, Arab America has compiled a resource guide listing resources and content regarding the Arab and Arab American identity and culture.
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit educational and cultural organization that promotes the Arab heritage in the U.S., educates Americans about the Arab heritage and identity, and connects and empowers Arab Americans.
