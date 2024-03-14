Rising Demand: Pet Insurance Market Set to Reach $16.81 Bn Globally by 2030, with a Robust 14.3% CAGR : Insights AMR

Pet Insurance Market

Rising Demand: Pet Insurance Market Set to Reach $16.81 Billion Globally by 2030, with a Robust 14.3% CAGR: Insights by Allied Market Research

There is an increase in the demand for pet insurance policies owing to rise in pet ownership” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Pet Insurance Market by Policy Coverage (Accident Only, Accident and Illness, and Others), by Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Others), by Sales Channel (Agency, Broker, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global pet insurance industry accounted for $4.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $16.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Furthermore, growing and increased demand for insurance policies and the rise in need for financial safety in case of increasing uncertainties are boosting the growth of the global pet insurance market trends. In addition, surge in number of pets is having positively impacts growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding pet insurance policy and high premium cost is hampering the market growth.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand for pet insurance policies, increase in the number of veterinary centers, and surge in demand for financial safety in case of increasing uncertainties have boosted the growth of the global pet insurance market. However, high premium costs and lack of awareness about pet insurance policies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, government initiatives about pet insurance policies and the implementation of technologies in products and service lines are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have a positive impact on growth of pet insurance market. This is attributed to increase in demand of pet insurance caused due to pandemic. In addition, the pandemic has led to adopt increase in spending rates in insurance products owing to the increase in awareness of importance of life. Due to which half of the pet insurance owner are also inclined towards buying pet insurance for future concern. Furthermore, the pandemic has resulted have favored to insurance industry and contributed in economy by giving businesses to insurance players.

The accident only segment dominated the market growth

By policy coverage, the accident-only segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the global pet insurance market, as pets such as dogs and cats have been infected with the Covid-19 virus. However, the accident & illness segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

On the contrary implementation of technologies in existing products and service lines government initiatives regarding Pet insurance policies are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The cats segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By animal type, the cats segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. However, the dogs segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global pet insurance market, as dogs help people to stay well and spend less time getting over sickness and bugs.

Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the global pet insurance market across Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to shift in trend from pet owners to pet parents and rise in social acceptance of pets across the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in pet adoption and surge in awareness about pet insurance in the region.

Major market players

Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC

Figo Pet Insurance LLC.

Hartville Group

Nationwide

Pet Assure Corp.

PetFirst

Ipet Insurance

Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

Trupanion

Key Findings of The Study

By policy coverage, the accident & illness segment accounted for the largest pet insurance market share in 2020.

By sales channel, the agency segment accounted for the largest pet insurance market growth in 2020.

Region wise, Europe generated highest revenue in 2020.

Depending on Animal type, dogs generated the highest revenue in 2020.

