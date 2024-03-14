New Book "Heartful Business: Leading with the World in Mind" Provides Blueprint for Conscious Leadership
Empowering Business Leaders to Drive Positive Change and Transform the WorldUNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspirational authors Lorraine Flower and Trudy Worth have unveiled their latest collaboration, "Heartful Business: Leading with the World in Mind." In this groundbreaking work, Flower and Worth present a daring blueprint for businesses and their leaders to become catalysts for positive change in the face of global crises.
In a world grappling with climate change, economic disparity, and social unrest, traditional solutions have fallen short. Flower and Worth argue that businesses must step up and take an active role in addressing these challenges. "Heartful Business" advocates for a new leadership paradigm – Conscious Leadership – which places the well-being of the planet and humanity at the forefront of organizational priorities.
Drawing on over four decades of collective experience in global business, leadership, and consultancy roles, Flower and Worth offer practical insights and actionable strategies for implementing Conscious Leadership at all levels of an organization. The book introduces five core principles – heartfulness, reflection, intentionality, presence, and knowing – as the foundation for this transformative approach to leadership.
"At the heart of our book is the belief that business leaders have a responsibility to contribute to the greater good," says Flower. "We are passionate about empowering leaders to harness the potential of their organizations for positive impact."
Worth adds, "We have seen firsthand the power of Conscious Leadership to drive meaningful change, both within organizations and in the broader world. 'Heartful Business' is a call to action for leaders to embrace their role as agents of transformation."
Readers of "Heartful Business" will come away with a clear understanding of how Conscious Leadership can drive business success while simultaneously advancing social and environmental objectives. Flower and Worth challenge leaders to move beyond profit-driven motives and adopt a more holistic approach to leadership that prioritizes sustainability and social responsibility.
With their previous work, including their hugely useful "Pinpricks," and their extensive experience in leadership development and consultancy, Flower and Worth are well-positioned to guide readers on this transformative journey.
"Heartful Business: Leading with the World in Mind" is available now, offering a timely and compelling roadmap for leaders committed to creating a better world for all.
For more information about the book and the authors, visit www.consciousorganisations.co.uk.
About the Authors:
Lorraine Flower brings over 40 years of leadership experience in global business across multiple sectors. Her deep commitment to conscious leadership drives her passion for empowering business leaders to create positive change.
Trudy Worth leverages her background in journalism and PR to inspire leaders to adopt a more conscious approach to business. With over 20 years of experience in leadership development, Worth is dedicated to helping organizations make a meaningful impact on society and the environment.
Lorraine Flower on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford