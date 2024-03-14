Wyoming Highway Patrol Joins National Effort to Enhance Highway Safety During St. Patrick's Day Season

The Wyoming Highway Patrol will participate in the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) – Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) Section, a national traffic-enforcement initiative aimed at improving highway safety during high-risk periods. As part of this concerted effort, law enforcement agencies across the nation intensify their presence on Interstate and U.S. Highways to mitigate traffic accidents during specific holiday and seasonal events.

The CARE Section serves as a vital platform for collecting and disseminating traffic enforcement data from law enforcement agencies throughout North America. Through this collaborative effort, the public gains insight into the unified endeavors of law enforcement agencies to diminish fatal and serious injury crashes.

"We are pleased to announce our agency's participation in the CARE enforcement details," stated Tim Cameron, Colonel of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. "This initiative underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety of motorists and passengers on our highways. By increasing our presence and enforcing state statutes that contribute to highway crashes, we aim to significantly reduce the occurrence of accidents during this period."

The Wyoming Highway Patrol's enhanced enforcement effort will commence on March 9, 2024, at 00:01 hours and will continue through midnight on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2024. During this timeframe, the agency will diligently track its activity, focusing on the following:

-Monitoring speeding violations and aggressive driving behaviors.

-Enforcing seat belt and child restraint laws to promote occupant safety.

-Targeting impaired driving.

-Educating motorists on the dangers of distracted driving.

-Collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to enhance enforcement efforts.

"We encourage motorists to prioritize safety during this period of increased enforcement," emphasized Colonel Cameron. "By obeying traffic laws, maintaining vigilance behind the wheel, and exercising responsible behavior, we can collectively ensure safer roadways for everyone."

The Wyoming Highway Patrol urges all motorists to exercise caution, drive responsibly, and adhere to traffic laws during this enforcement period and beyond. Together, let us make safety our top priority on the roads.

END