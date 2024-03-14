UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident in Green Bay, Wis.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in Green Bay, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Friday, February 23, 2024.

The Green Bay Police Department responded to a weapons violation call. Green Bay Police Officer Dan Skenandore, 6.5 years of service, located a vehicle believed to be involved on Green Ridge Drive near Open Gate Trail in the City of Green Bay. Steve Evaristo Ventura, age 40, fired his weapon. Ventura and Officer Skenandore then exchanged gunfire. Ventura was injured. Lifesaving measures were performed. Ventura was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. A firearm was located at the scene. The cause of the injuries sustained by Ventura remains under investigation.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Green Bay Police Officer Skenandore was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Officer Skenandore was wearing a body camera during the incident and the Green Bay Police Department has squad cameras.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, DCI Crime Response Specialists, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Brown County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.