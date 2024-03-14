Illinois spring trout season opens April 6 at 58 locations statewide

SPRINGFIELD - The 2024 Illinois spring trout fishing season will open Saturday, April 6 at 58 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state.





An early opportunity at select trout sites - the spring catch-and-release fishing season - will open Saturday, March 23. No trout may be kept during the catch-and-release period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season beginning April 6. The daily harvest limit for each angler is five trout.





The Illinois Catchable Trout Program receives funding support by those who use the program through the sale of inland trout stamps. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the spring season. An additional 80,000 trout will be stocked for the fall trout season, which begins in October.





In Macon County, spring trout will be stocked at Rock Springs Cattail Pond for the foreseeable future and not Sportsman's Club Pond. Rock Springs Cattail Pond is currently a fall trout stocking location.





In Wayne County, spring trout will be stocked at Turkey Run Shelter Pond at Sam Dale State Fish and Wildlife Area because the Sam Dale trout pond is undergoing rehabilitation. Signs will be posted directing anglers to the temporary site.





For the 2024 spring trout season, no trout may be taken from any stocked sites between March 15 and the season opening at 5 a.m. April 6. Anyone attempting to harvest trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued citations.





For information about all site regulations, anglers should contact individual sites that will be stocked with catchable-size trout. Not all sites are open for trout catch-and-release season and not all sites open at 5 a.m. opening day.





The spring trout season offers opportunities for families to get outdoors and enjoy fishing. Resources are available online for taking youth fishing. All anglers, including those who intend to release fish caught before April 6, must have a fishing license and an inland trout stamp unless they are younger than 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces.





Fishing licenses and trout stamps can be purchased by using a credit card online . Visit ifishillinois.org for more information on trout seasons and other Illinois fishing opportunities.





2023 Illinois Spring Trout Locations

(** Denotes sites open for catch-and-release early spring season fishing)





NORTHERN ILLINOIS





Boone County

Mill Race Ponds, Belvidere





Bureau County

Hennepin Canal Parkway





Cook County

Axehead Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Belleau Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Green Lake in Calumet City, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Horsetail Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Sag Quarry East, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Wolf Lake, William W. Powers State Recreation Area, Chicago





DuPage County

Grove Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Pickerel Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Silver Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District





Jo Daviess County

Apple River, Apple River Canyon State Park **





Kankakee County

Bird Park Quarry, Kankakee

Rock Creek, Kankakee River State Park **





Kendall County

Big Lake, Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area





Lake County

Sand Lake, Illinois Beach State Park





LaSalle County

Illinois and Michigan Canal Lock 14, LaSalle

Lake Mendota, Village of Mendota





McHenry County

Lake Atwood, McHenry County Conservation District

Piscasaw Creek, McHenry County Conservation District





Ogle County

Pine Creek, White Pines Forest State Park **





Rock Island County

Prospect Park, Moline





Stephenson County

Waddams Creek, Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park

Yellow Creek in Krape Park, Freeport





Whiteside County

Centennial Park Pond, Rock Falls





Will County

Lake Milliken, Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area





Winnebago County

Baumann Lake, Cherry Valley

Four Lakes, Winnebago County Forest Preserve District





CENTRAL ILLINOIS





Adams County

Siloam Springs State Park Lake **





Cass County

Gridley Lake, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area **





Champaign County

Kaufman Lake, Champaign Park District

Lake of the Woods, Champaign County Forest Preserve District





Christian County

Manners Park, Taylorville Park District





Clark County

Casey Park Pond, Casey





Coles County

Eastern Illinois University Campus Pond, Charleston





DeWitt County

Weldon Springs, Weldon Springs State Park





Hancock County

Horton Lake, Nauvoo State Park **





Macon County

Rock Springs Cattail Pond, Macon County Conservation District





McLean County

Miller Park Lake, Bloomington





Morgan County

Morgan Lake at Nichols Park, Jacksonville **





Moultrie County

Wyman Lake, Sullivan





Pike County

King Park Pond





Sangamon County

IDOT Lake, Springfield **

Southwind Park, Springfield

Washington Park Pond, Springfield





Shelby County

Forest Park Lagoon, Shelbyville





Vermilion County

Clear Lake, Kickapoo State Recreation Area





SOUTHERN ILLINOIS





Jefferson County

Mount Vernon Game Farm Pond





Johnson County

Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake





Madison County

Belk Park Pond, Wood River





Marion County

Boston Pond, Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area





Massac County

Fairgrounds Pond, Fort Massac State Park





Randolph County

Derby Lake, World Shooting and Recreational Complex, Sparta





St. Clair County

Main Lake, Frank Holten State Park

Jones Park Lake, East St. Louis

Willow Lake, Peabody River King State Fish and Wildlife Area **





Wabash County

Beall Woods Lake, Beall Woods State Park





Wayne County

Turkey Run Shelter Pond, Sam Dale State Fish and Wildlife Area