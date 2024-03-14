Audio equipment worth of 40k handed over to RSIPF Learning and Development of RSIPF

New Zealand Police under the Solomon Island Police Support Program (SIPSP) handed over audio speakers and its accessories worth $40,000.00 plus Solomon dollars to the Learning and Development (L&D) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) on 13 March 2024 at Rove police headquarters.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said during his press conference, this equipment is state of the art audio equipment used for enhancing the presentations and training that is delivered by RSIPF staff working at the L&D from Rove Police headquarters.

Commissioner Mangau says, “The equipment has been installed in the training area where the latest RSIPF recruit wing receives training. The recruits will benefit from having clear concise audio delivered as trainers complete and deliver recruit training.”

Mr. Mangau says, “The audio system and microphones will allow recruits to hear and clearly understand the training and develop their skills and knowledge through their entire recruit training. This will allow them to be the best that they can be when they graduate and serve their communities as sworn officers of the RSIPF.”

NZ Police Team Leader (TL) Inspector Warwick McKee handed over the equipment to Director L&D Superintendent James Teilo in a small ceremony held on 13 March 2024.

The audio equipment allows the RSIPF trainer to be heard clearly and concisely from a range of audio speakers positioned across the whole room during presentation.

//End//

Audio system handed over to L&D

Director L&D Superintendent James Teilo give his remarks during the handing over program

Left-Team Leader SIPSP Inspector Warwick McKee hand over speaker to Director L&D Superintendent James Teilo

RSIPF new recruits listen during the handing over of the audio equipment