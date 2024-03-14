Submit Release
Police appeal to supporters of intending candidates to stop threatening each other

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) is appealing to the supporters of intending candidates who will be running for the upcoming National General Election 2024 (NGE24) to stop threatening each other during the campaign period.

The appeal came after a group of men came to Henderson Police Station and raised some issues which had occurred at a constituency in Guadalcanal Province last week.

Police have received information that a group of people from supporters of an intending candidate have threatened that no candidates are allowed to go and campaign in their village.

Commissioner RSIPF Mr. Mostyn Mangau says, “This is not good and I appeal to our good people to allow our intending candidates to do their campaigns.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mangau says, “Our people in our constituencies have the right to listen to other intending candidates who will be running for the upcoming NGE24 of their plans for their constituencies.”

“I make this appeal to all the constituencies in the country to have some understanding of our electoral processes and allow our intended candidates to do their campaigns,” says Mr. Mangau.

Commissioner Mangau says, “Just to assure us that your police-RSIPF is ready to deal with any breaches of the electoral process. We already identify certain parts of the country as hotspot areas where police will be heavily deployed to.”

