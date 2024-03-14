US Ambassador to Solomon Islands presents Credentials to Acting Governor General.

The Non- Resident Ambassador of the United States of America to the Solomon Islands, Her Excellency Ann Marie Yastishock presented her letters of credentials to the Acting Governor General, His Excellency, John Patterson Oti during a ceremony at Government House today (14th March 2024).

The presentation of credentials signifies the formalization of her appointment as Ambassador to the Solomon Islands based out of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

In receiving the letters of credence, Acting Governor General, H.E Sir John Patterson Oti reiterates Solomon Islands close relationship with the United States.

He said both countries relationship is spurred on by its people-to-people relations which remains the backbone to the shared future both envisions.

“It is my hope that our two countries will initiate avenues of cooperation that can fully accommodate this vision, sharing of best practices, providing sustainable capacity development, information sharing and technology transfer,” He remarked.

Non- Resident Ambassador of the United States of America to the Solomon Islands, Her Excellency Ann Marie Yastishock, Acting Governor General, H.E John Patterson Oti, Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Jeremiah Manele (Far Left) and Supervising Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (Far Right) Cornelius Walegerea.

The Acting Governor General reminds the new Ambassador that challenges have grown overtime, and the need for both to work together and collaborate with each other is becoming more important.

“As members of a number of international organizations and groupings, United States and Solomon Islands should work together collectively to address the challenges we face during these unprecedented times and see cooperation replace competition, dialogue rules over confrontation and peace prevails over conflict”.

“Our duty call as responsible citizens of our international community, is to endeavor through these unchartered waters with the most genuine principles of multilateralism and pragmatic diplomacy,” H.E John Patterson Oti said.

In response, Ambassador of the United States of America to the Solomon Islands, Her Excellency Ann Marie Yastishock said the U.S is fully committed to fostering a stronger, more expansive partnership with the Solomon Islands.

She said the history of our peoples was forged not from war but from peace, characterized by cooperation, shared values of freedom and democracy, and a celebration of diversity.

“My aim is to focus on our shared future and work together to confront the challenges of the present day,” She added.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE