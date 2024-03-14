Submit Release
Dassault Aviation: Availability of a complete form of the 2023 Annual Financial Report

Dassault Aviation complete version of the 2023 Annual Financial Report (Rapport financier annuel) as of 31 December 2023 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), including in ESEF format.

This financial annual report can be found on the company’s website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the “Finance / Regulated information / 2024 Regulated information” and “Finance / Publications / 2024 Publications” sections.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2023, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 13,533 employees. dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations
Nicolas Blandin - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 27 - nicolas.blandin@dassault-aviation.com

