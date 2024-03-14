The Dairy Alliance Celebrates Female Farmers This March
The organization highlights the significant contributions of women in agriculture all month longATLANTA, GA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dairy Alliance, a leading nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is shining a light on female farmers this Women’s History Month and throughout National Ag Week on March 17 – 24, 2024. As part of its ongoing commitment to recognizing the vital role played by women in agriculture, The Dairy Alliance aims to highlight the achievements, dedication, and resilience of its female farmers.
The Dairy Alliance is shining a spotlight on remarkable female dairy farmers such as Dore Hunt. Hunt, who manages Chaney Dairy Barn in Bowling Green, KY, while also raising two young children including a newborn, embodies the dedicated women strengthening farming communities and enhancing the areas they serve. Through sharing stories like Hunt’s, The Dairy Alliance aims to highlight the vital contributions of these women to the agricultural landscape.
"Female farmers across the United States play a vital role in supplying agricultural products to our nation and the global community. Their impact goes beyond the fields, as these dedicated women stand as unsung heroes,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "We extend deep gratitude for the indispensable role that farmers, especially women, play in our communities. We are honored to spotlight dedicated and talented individuals like Dore, who contribute significantly to guaranteeing a safe, reliable, and delicious food source for us all."
Hunt is a third-generation dairy farmer, wife of a crop farmer, and mother of two young children. She is passionate about her role as herds manager on the dairy and wants to ensure her children are raised the way she was having the responsibility of caring for cows. Marrying a crop farmer, Hunt has a unique role as a farmer’s wife while also being a farmer herself and the responsibility that comes with both of those roles. Hunt shares, “I credit my determination and work ethic to being raised by a strong, independent mother who continued the families dairy farm after her husband passed away, all while raising young children.”
Since 2016, the dairy has made significant investments in technology including transitioning to a robotic milking system allowing the cows to milk at their preferred times, adding SCR or “fitbit” cow collars to track gut health and activity, and state-of-the-art robotic feed pusher. With this adoption of technology, Hunt has expanded her technical expertise to service this technology to make sure everything is running as smoothly as possible.
According to data from the American Farmland Trust, approximately 43 percent of U.S. farmland is farmed or co- farmed by women, which amounts to nearly 388 million acres.
Hear more on Dore's journey as she balances motherhood with the demands of running a dairy farm here: https://spectrumnews1.com/ky/louisville/news/2024/03/05/woman-lives-a-life-off-motherhood-and-farming-simultaneously
For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.
About The Dairy Alliance
The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
