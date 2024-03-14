SBVA Votes on Healthcare Contractor for New State Veterans Home in Enterprise

On Tuesday, the State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) voted to pursue a contract with HMR of Alabama, Inc. to provide healthcare services at the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise.

Upon resolution of final details, the contract will go through standard state evaluation and approval processes before being reviewed by Gov. Kay Ivey. Anticipated staff preparations for opening the home are not anticipated to begin until Summer 2024.