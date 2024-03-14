Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,517 in the last 365 days.

SBVA Votes on Healthcare Contractor for New State Veterans Home in Enterprise

SBVA Votes on Healthcare Contractor for New State Veterans Home in Enterprise

On Tuesday, the State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) voted to pursue a contract with HMR of Alabama, Inc. to provide healthcare services at the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise.

Upon resolution of final details, the contract will go through standard state evaluation and approval processes before being reviewed by Gov. Kay Ivey. Anticipated staff preparations for opening the home are not anticipated to begin until Summer 2024.

You just read:

SBVA Votes on Healthcare Contractor for New State Veterans Home in Enterprise

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more