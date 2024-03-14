Flux Champions Tech-Sports Synergy as Proud Sponsor of Two United Football League Teams

Flux partners with the D.C. Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks as a proud sponsor, fostering tech-sports collaboration





CAMBRIDGE, England, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux , a global leader in decentralized technology spanning cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Web3, storage and infrastructure, today announced a multi-year partnership designating it an Official Sponsor of United Football League (UFL) teams the D.C. Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks. This strategic collaboration aligns with Flux’s commitment to building community and propels the company’s impressive momentum in decentralized technology.

“At Flux, our decentralized technology prioritizes individuals, and we recognize the unparalleled ability of sports to unite and inspire people. Partnering with these UFL teams emphasizes our shared commitment to nurturing excellence. We find ourselves at a pivotal moment where the innovative realm of Web3 converges with professional football. I eagerly anticipate sharing this immersive experience with our community of passionate sports enthusiasts,” expressed Daniel Keller, CEO and co-founder of Flux.

The UFL, a professional American football league born from the merger of the United States Football League (USFL) and the XFL, is set to officially kick off on March 30 with games broadcast throughout the season on ABC, FOX, ESPN, FS1 and ESPN2.

The League represents a progressive collaboration between two influential organizations. While the UFL seeks to advance broadcasting practices and rule innovations and encourage community engagement, Flux is committed to championing decentralized technology through collaborative efforts and a people-centric philosophy. The sponsorship agreement grants Flux exclusive marketing rights, facilitating a meaningful connection between the decentralized technology brand and the D.C. Defenders’ and the St. Louis Battlehawks’ communities and events. Flux intends to actively participate in all home games in St. Louis and Washington, D.C.

“We are excited for the Battlehawks and Defenders to partner with Flux and their decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure,” said UFL Senior Vice President of Sponsorship and Business Development Nish Mehta. “Innovation and opportunity are core goals of the UFL, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Flux on helping to grow and improve the game of football for our fans.”

The UFL season kicks off on Saturday, March 30. Season and single-game tickets are available now. Access the complete 2024 schedule and broadcast details here .

About the UFL

The United Football League (UFL), formed by the merger of the XFL and USFL in 2024, is set to launch as the United States’ premier spring football platform. The UFL has eight teams: Arlington, Houston and San Antonio in Texas, along with Birmingham (Ala.), Detroit (Mich.), Memphis (Tenn.), St. Louis (Mo.) and Washington D.C.

About Flux

InFlux Technologies is a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure composed of user-operated, scalable and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet. Any hardened, dockerized application can run on Flux’s fully decentralized computational network. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure providers while offering competitive pricing. InFlux Technologies is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry and the broader technology space worldwide.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.RunOnFlux.io .

