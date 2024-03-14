Minnesota DNR to host open house at Sand Dunes State Forest on April 4 (published March 14, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to an open house on management activities in the Sand Dunes State Forest Sand Dunes State Forest on Thursday, April 4 from 6-8 p.m. The open house will be held at the Big Lake Middle School Student Center, 601 Minnesota Ave., Big Lake.

“This state forest has a unique mix of ecosystems, and at this open house, the public can learn more about how DNR staff manages the forest to maintain great recreation opportunities, valuable timber, and abundant wildlife habitat,” said Matt Wappler, assistant regional forestry manager.

At the open house, DNR staff will overview the past year’s forest management and recreation projects in Sand Dunes State Forest, as well as activities planned for the next 12 months. These activities include prescribed burns, invasives species control and forest management via timber sales and subsequent logging activities. After the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to visit with DNR staff.

Sand Dunes State Forest, established by the Minnesota Legislature in 1945, consists of about 6,000 acres that are owned and managed by the state. It features a variety of plant communities and landscapes, including pine plantations, rare sand dunes, wetlands, woodlands, oak savanna, and prairie. It is home to more than two dozen rare plants and animals. Located about an hour northwest of the Twin Cities in Sherburne County, the forest is a popular recreation destination for hikers, horseback riders, hunters, campers, and others.

For more information on Sand Dunes State Forest, visit the DNR website.