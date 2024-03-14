CommerceIQ Retail Media Insights Now Available on EMARKETER’s Industry KPIs Dashboard

Leading Research Firm Provides Forecasts, Data and Insights From Carefully Vetted Data Sources

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommerceIQ , the leading retail e-commerce management (“REM”) platform, today announced a new partnership with EMARKETER, the go-to forecasts, data, and insights provider. Under the partnership, CommerceIQ will provide retail media data for EMARKETER’s Industry KPIs dashboard , aggregated from the 2,000-plus brands selling on Amazon and using the CommerceIQ platform.

EMARKETER produces nearly 200 forecasts, 300 reports, 7,000 charts, and 1,500 newsletters across industries including advertising, media, marketing, financial services, healthcare, retail and e-commerce.

“EMARKETER has cemented itself as a go-to resource for business insights, and we’re thrilled the platform now includes our industry-leading retail media intelligence,” said Guru Hariharan, founder and CEO of CommerceIQ. "As brands shift budgets from traditional media to retail media, closely following key trends across ecommerce sites builds a foundation of success. CommerceIQ's data is proven to optimize retail media spending and drive incremental revenue, and we're delighted to share it with the Insider Intelligence audience."

Available now, CommerceIQ’s data can be found at https://www.insiderintelligence.com/industry-kpis in both the Retail Media and E-Commerce sections. The data, which currently includes retail media spending on Amazon but will expand to other sites in the coming months, was collected from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023, with regular updates to be added monthly. EMARKETER’s first blog post featuring CommerceIQ’s data can be found here .

CommerceIQ will provide a combination of supply chain, sales and advertising metrics unique to the unified platform it has built. Specifically, it will provide connected, intelligent, automated data on 12 metrics:

Replenishable Out of Stock (Rep OOS)

Average Selling Price

Conversion Rate

Gross Margin Unit Percentage

Return on advertising spending (ROAS)

Cost-per-Click (CPC)

Ordered Revenue Indexed

Revenue Loss Due to OOS Indexed

Ordered Units Indexed

Glanceviews Indexed

On-Hand Inventory Indexed

Ad Spend Indexed

To learn more about CommerceIQ's unified and cross-functional platform, visit https://commerceiq.ai .

About CommerceIQ

CommerceIQ is the leading retail ecommerce management (REM) platform for consumer brands to plan, monitor and execute their businesses and profitably grow market share across 850+ global online retailers. CommerceIQ’s unified REM platform brings together every aspect of a brand’s retail ecommerce business: sales and operations, retail media management, content management, and digital shelf optimization, to create a single source of truth. CommerceIQ’s machine learning and automation enable brands to connect organizational silos, power team efficiencies, and drive measurable sales impact. More than 2,200 brands globally, including Nestle, Colgate, and Whirlpool, trust CommerceIQ to manage and grow their retail ecommerce businesses across global retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Instacart. For more information, visit https://www.commerceiq.ai .