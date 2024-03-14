Alico, Inc. to Present at the 36th Annual Roth Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALCO) announced today that John Kiernan, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the 36th Annual Roth Conference taking place in Dana Point, CA March 18th and 19th of 2024.



This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic and industry panels, by executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Consumer, Technology & Media, Sustainability & Industrial Growth, AgTech, Energy, Metals & Mining, Healthcare, Services and Insurance. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2024Registration.

ABOUT ALICO

Alico has over 125 years of experience as an agri-business, and currently manages 49,000 acres of citrus groves in 7 counties across 31 locations in Florida. Alico believes it is the largest citrus grower in the U.S. and a primary supplier to Tropicana Brands Group, a leading orange juice producer.

ABOUT ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com

LEARN MORE ABOUT ALICO INC.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

This presentation also contains financial projections that are necessarily based upon a variety of estimates and assumptions which may not be realized and are inherently subject, in addition to the risks identified in the forward-looking statement disclaimer, to business, economic, competitive, industry, regulatory, market and financial uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control.

