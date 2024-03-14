Guide to Private, Bilingual Education for Families Relocating to Costa Rica
Our guide and the internal survey insights aim to assist families in making informed decisions, ensuring their children's education aligns with their aspirations for academic excellence.”SAN JOSé, SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the growing trend of families from the US and Canada relocating to Costa Rica, local travel agency Costa Rican Vacations has released a detailed guide to private schooling options in the San Jose area. The guide titled "Top Private Schools in Costa Rica’s : A Comprehensive Guide to Education in the Central Valley," dives deep into the offerings of top institutions in the area, and also includes findings from an internal survey conducted within the organization.
— Casey Halloran, CEO of Costa Rican Vacations
The survey was conducted among past students and parents and offers unique insights into the strengths and challenges of each institution. Aspects such as academic rigor, class size, facilities, extracurricular activities, diversity, cost, teacher quality, counseling/support services, and overall value offer an insider perspective, and showcase a real impact of these schools on their communities.
The guide also breaks down the school system by accreditation (US High School Diploma, International Baccalaureate (IB) and/ or MEP (Costa Rican High Diploma), location within the Central Valley, and explains in short each school’s curriculum and focus.
Quotes from the survey responses such the ones below bring unbiased peer-to-peer insight to the surface:
“Small classroom sizes (from 12 to 15 students), family atmosphere, they have a partnership with business kids and business teens (teaching entrepreneurial skills), constant evaluation, great teachers, they offer free after school student support on some of the main subjects, they teach home skills as part of the student's career.”
“Strong focus on math and science. One of the more expensive private schools.”
“It's the most prestigious private school among Ticos. Located on the north east side of San Jose. For those living on the west side of San Jose (Escazu, Santa Ana, Alajuela), the commute is long.”
The publication also mentions newer schools that are gaining popularity among expat communities in the recent decade, underscoring the region's dynamic and growing educational environment. With the inclusion of such a broad range of institutions, the guide serves as an indispensable resource for families that are trying to make a decision when relocating to Costa Rica.
For more detailed information on the schools mentioned and insights from the internal survey, interested parties are encouraged to consult the full guide.
