Debut Author Releases Middle Grade Fantasy Adventure Novel - Nemesis and the Vault of Lost Time

Nemesis and the Vault of Lost Time by PJ Davis

"It’s hard to prove the world’s most important substance is missing when no one knows it’s gone."

Loved it! Packed with action, humor, and Brandon Mull-esque worlds and mystery, this is the best next read for middle grade fantasy fans!” — Shaun Stevenson

BREVARD, NC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifteen years in the making, the middle grade fantasy adventure Nemesis and the Vault of Lost Time releases today on Amazon and will be available soon at other book outlets through IngramSpark global distribution. The novel centers on a curious teenager who must stop invisible thieves from stealing time and prevent an impending invasion. The book was penned by Phillip (PJ) Davis , a lifelong writer and branding expert who's named over 500 companies, including the renowned PODS.In "Nemesis and the Vault of Lost Time," young Max's penchant for daydreaming transforms from a schoolroom nuisance into a world-saving asset. After a chance encounter with an enigmatic professor in his uncle's bookstore, Max learns of a dire threat: unseen thieves are draining time from the world, storing it in a vault to power an impending invasion. The professor's connection to Max's absent scientist father and his subsequent disappearance thrust Max and his friends, Derek and Samantha, into a race against the clock. Their mission: to navigate the shadowy realm of Nemesis, thwart the time thieves, and prevent the invasion. As the stakes rise, Max must grapple with revelations about his identity and the true nature of time. This thrilling adventure will leave readers questioning the very fabric of their existence.Crafted in the tradition of classic middle grade fantasy adventures, the book was written to encourage readership among emerging readers in the gap or "tween" years of 8 to 12 year-olds, according to Davis. “These are the kind of stories I grew up on, Roald Dahl with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and James and the Giant Peach, as well as CS Lewis with The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. It’s great when a kid truly connects with a book that fires up their imagination and gets them thinking, stimulates their curiosity. The goal is to spark that innate sense of wonderment, and books can do that. Most people can think of a book or two that really grabbed hold of them growing up.”Early reviews recommend the book as a good family read, one that both parents and children can enjoy. Mark Buxton, a reviewer for Young Adult Books Central wrote, “The basic format of the story will be familiar to lovers of middle-grade books although it’s unique to find a main character who taps into his abilities by calming his mind and emotions... it’s an exciting, action-packed adventure and I recommend you give it a shot.”Reedsy Reviewer and middle grade author Shaun Stevenson wrote, "Loved it! Packed with action, humor, and Brandon Mull-esque worlds and mystery, this is the best next read for middle grade fantasy fans!"The book launch commences with a virtual book tour hosted by Biana Shulze of The Children’s Book Review . “We're excited about hosting P.J. Davis' virtual book tour for his captivating middle-grade novel Nemesis and the Vault of Lost Time,” Shulze stated. “It’s an opportunity to engage readers worldwide to help gain exposure for this thrilling novel.”The launch also coincides with Middle Grade March, a movement that encourages the habit and promotes the value of reading during formative years. "Since the story is set in a used bookstore and features a librarian for the protagonist's mother, I think this novel is well suited for a reading event or book club," states Davis.In addition to the virtual book tour, Davis will be appearing at book signings at libraries and local Boys & Girls Clubs, among other venues. Those interested in having PJ Davis for signings, appearances or podcasts are encouraged to reach out via the contact information listed or through the author's website.

