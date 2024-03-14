TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Jamestown

At the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Jamestown.

Preliminary information indicates that just after 9:00, officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of N Smith Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man who was armed with a machete. He refused to comply with verbal commands, resulting in a taser being deployed, which was not effective. At some point during the confrontation, for reasons still under investigation, one of the officers fired his service weapon, striking the man. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.