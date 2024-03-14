Composite Decking and Railing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030 | At a CAGR of 12.6%

Composite deckings and railings are expected to boost with rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decking & railing is the process of installation of flooring and safety rails, generally outside the house, using materials, such as polypropylene and polyethylene, to enhance the beauty of buildings. The composite decking and railing is driven by factors such as increase in trend for beautification of buildings and rise in spending capacity of people and living a luxurious life. In addition, advancement in material has led to use of strong and durable materials to build the decks and railing. However, harsh weather, such as high heat and storm, can loosen the integrity of the composite material as well as the frame it is installed on, which, in turn, fails to last long and breaks earlier.

The composite decking and railing market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample PDF with Updates @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14253

Emerging countries in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA such as Brazil, India, China, and others are rapidly urbanizing and a lot of new construction is being carried out. Moreover, the spending capacity on beautification of buildings is gradually rising in these countries. This acts as an opportunity for the growth of composite decking and railing market share during the forecast period.

Composite Decking and Railing Market Segmentation:

By Type -

Capped

Uncapped

By Application -

Residential Sector

Non-residential Sector

By Resin Type -

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

By Composition -

Solid

Hollow

Make Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14253

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the research include Axion Structural Innovations LLC, Fortress Building Products, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Fiberon), Genova Products Inc., Green Bay Decking, Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co., Ltd, The AZEK Company Inc. (TimberTech), Trex Company, Inc., UFP Industries, Inc. and UPM. Major companies in the market have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers in the composite decking and railing industry

Key Findings Of The Study -

By type, the uncapped segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

On the basis of application, the residential sector segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By resin type, the polyethylene segment dominated the composite decking and railing market trends in 2020.

Depending on composition, the solid segment acquired the leading position in 2020.

By product type, the decking segment dominated the market in 2020.

North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Buy This Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3cb82064cd92b79c8dab5a7155efa44f

Read More Information:

Pre-Owned Construction Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031