Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Announce Focus on History Walls to Reinforce Brand History & Vision

History walls are one of the most engaging ways to reinforce a brand’s mission, vision, and values.”
— Sara Beth Joyner
DALLAS, TX, US, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House, renowned for their innovative art consulting services, have solidified their reputation as industry leaders in the creation of custom history walls for both healthcare and corporate sectors. Specializing in bespoke installations, they masterfully narrate the rich tapestry of a brand's journey or a healthcare facility's milestones in medical innovation, offering a unique and engaging way to showcase historical achievements and organizational legacies.

Crafting Narratives through Visual Communications

At the heart of Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House's approach is the belief that every organization has a unique story to tell. Through meticulously curated history walls, they bring these stories to life, engaging viewers in a visual journey through time. Whether it's celebrating decades of medical breakthroughs in a hospital or illustrating a corporation's rise to prominence, these history walls serve not only as artistic focal points but also as educational tools that highlight significant achievements and the evolution of the organization. “History walls are one of the most engaging ways to reinforce a brand’s mission, vision, and values” noted Sara Beth Joyner, the firms’ President.

A Tailored Approach to Each Project

Understanding that no two stories are the same, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House take a customized approach to each project. Collaborating closely with clients, they ensure that every history wall accurately reflects the brand's identity, values, and milestones. This service extends to the selection of visuals, texts, and interactive elements that resonate with the target audience, making each history wall not only informative but also deeply personal and reflective of the organization's ethos.

Benefits of Custom History Walls:

• Engage and Educate: Visitors and staff are invited to engage with the organization's history in an immersive and informative manner.
• Celebrate Achievements: Highlighting key milestones and innovations, history walls serve as a testament to the organization's accomplishments and contributions to its field.
• Enhance Brand Identity: By showcasing their heritage, organizations strengthen their brand identity and deepen connections with their audience.
• Versatile and Interactive: Options for digital and interactive features make history walls a dynamic part of the organizational space, suitable for both healthcare and corporate environments.

Leaders in Visual Storytelling

With years of expertise in art consulting, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House have established themselves as pioneers in the creation of custom history walls. Their dedication to capturing and presenting the essence of an organization's journey has made them a trusted partner for clients looking to celebrate their history and achievements through art. Director of Design, Mercedes Burton, added “history walls are not only educational for the viewer, but also for us as we create them, I’ve learned a lot of exciting, important history while creating history walls, especially for healthcare systems.”

About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House

Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.

They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.

