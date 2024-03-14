Noridian Continues To Support Providers and Suppliers Amid Change Healthcare Cyber Security Incident

The company offers flexible solutions for claim submissions and expedited payments

FARGO, N.D., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, is providing billing and claims processing support to providers impacted by the repercussions of the recent Change Healthcare cyber security incident. Since the beginning of the incident, Noridian started implementing a range of support initiatives which now includes assisting with electronic workarounds to expedite claims submission, facilitating paper claims processing and processing financial relief options for impacted providers.



In collaboration with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Noridian is offering multiple options for navigating billing challenges, including electronic workarounds. Additionally, Noridian streamlines the process for requesting Accelerated and Advance Payments to provide financial relief to impacted providers. Providers should visit their specific jurisdiction page on www.noridianmedicare.com for more information and support.

“As we continue to support health care providers and suppliers navigating this incident, we are implementing a range of support initiatives to ensure health care delivery for beneficiaries nationwide,” noted Noridian Senior Vice President of Customer Relations Cathy Benoit. “We are committed to being a valuable resource during this challenging time.”

Noridian supports claims processing in these jurisdictions for the Medicare program:

Jurisdiction A (JA) Durable Medical Equipment (DME): Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Jurisdiction D (JD) DME: Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Jurisdiction E (JE) Part A/B: American Samoa, California, Guam, Hawaii, Nevada and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Jurisdiction F (JF) Part A/B: Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

By offering diverse solutions tailored to the unique needs of impacted stakeholders, Noridian is offering them flexibility and choice during this challenging time. Through collaborative efforts with the CMS and other stakeholders, Noridian is working to facilitate options to resolve the ongoing challenges posed by Change Healthcare’s cyber security incident. The company will continue to share the latest updates and information on www.noridianmedicare.com.

