Mega Matrix Announces short drama “Love in the Dark” Coming soon on FlexTV

An Extraordinary Tale of Romance Between the Heiress and Her Bodyguard

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the explosive success of the hit series "Mr. Williams! Madame Is Dying," which reached $2 million USD in top-up fees within a week and total top-up amount reached $3.5 million by the end of February 2024, the short drama platform FlexTV has announced its latest series, "The Heiress and Her Bodyguard," is set to premiere soon. This new short drama is anticipated to be one of the most eagerly awaited productions of the season, thanks to its unique narrative style, nuanced emotional portrayal, and suspenseful plotline.



In the story, blind heiress Emma is plunged into a whirlwind of conspiracy and conflicting emotions after her father's brutal murder. Liam, her mysterious bodyguard, sweeps in to save her life and becomes her pillar of support in the dark. However, as truths unravel, she discovers that Liam may not be the person she trusts. As she delves into uncovering the truth behind her father's death, Emma must confront betrayal and deceit within her family, as well as the tangled web of her own emotions. With darkness enveloping everything, can Emma find her way to the light?

"Love in the Dark" cleverly combines the two elements of emotion and suspense, so that the audience can not only feel the delicate emotions of the characters in the advance of the plot, but also keep up with the intense excitement of the suspense story. In terms of characterization, the heroine Emma, a blind heiress, and Liam, a mysterious bodyguard, not only stay on the surface, but also delve into the themes of trust, betrayal, love and redemption as the plot deepens.

In addition to the compelling script, the production of the series is also very careful. FlexTV production team worked closely with local partners on location, filming, and casting. From the picture presentation to the sound design, every detail is aiming to provide the audience with an immersive experience.

FlexTV currently distributes content to over 100 countries worldwide, available in six languages including English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Arabic. In early 2024, as parent company, we have announced the "Mars Content Initiative," allocating up to $100 million over the next three years to produce short dramas exclusively for FlexTV. The launch of "The Heiress and Her Bodyguard" marks another significant stride in FlexTV's original content production.

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE AMEX: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect majority-controlled subsidiary of Mega Matrix. Mega Matrix is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please contact info@megamatrix.io or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

