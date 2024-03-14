Insights on The 7 Markets In The Utilities Industry: By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's latest reports now include updated market data for 2024 and projections up to 2033, offering stakeholders valuable insights for strategic decision-making in the ever-evolving global marketplace.

Gain a competitive edge by tapping into The Business Research Company's utilities industry reports. These reports provide essential insights for businesses operating in these dynamic sectors, covering market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



Explore the most recent market reports in the utilities sectors from The Business Research Company today.

1. Utilities Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/utilities-global-market-report

The utilities market has exhibited strong growth, increasing from $6449.95 billion in 2023 to $6893.11 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth is attributed to factors such as rapid economic expansion in emerging markets, technological advancements, and market liberalization.

Expectations for continued robust growth are high, with the market forecasted to reach $8833.34 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.4%. Major companies in the sector include Enel SpA, E.ON SE, Uniper SE, and others.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the utilities market, followed by Western Europe. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

2. Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-and-sewage-global-market-report

The water and sewage market has demonstrated robust growth, increasing from $683.29 billion in 2023 to $732.13 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth is attributed to various factors including government regulations on wastewater treatment, rapid urbanization, increasing wastewater complexities, and rising demand for water from the agricultural sector and for steam and air-conditioning supply, along with growth in emerging markets.

Expectations for continued strong growth are evident, with the market projected to reach $962.75 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.1%. The significant volume of untreated wastewater generated, containing pollutants like nitrogen and phosphorus from human waste and other sources, is expected to drive market growth, necessitating the development of sewage treatment facilities.

Water treatment plants are adopting energy-efficient technologies like membrane-aerated biofilm reactors (MABR) and advanced anaerobic digesters to reduce energy consumption and enhance water resource recovery. Advanced digesters can produce biogas, which is then converted into electricity using reciprocating gas engines, enabling plants to achieve energy neutrality.

In summary, the water and sewage market is poised for continued growth, driven by regulatory requirements, urbanization, and technological advancements aimed at enhancing sustainability and resource efficiency.

3. Nuclear Electricity Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-electricity-global-market-report

Nuclear electricity production involves boiling water to create steam, which turns turbines to generate electricity efficiently and cleanly. This process utilizes heat from nuclear fission reactions within the reactor core.

The market is segmented by reactor type, including Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR), Fast Breeder Reactors (FBR), and others, and by technology generation and end-users such as residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Recent years have seen robust growth in the nuclear electricity market, increasing from $215.19 billion in 2023 to $227.54 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth is attributed to factors like low carbon emissions, energy security, and government support.

Anticipating continued expansion, the market is expected to reach $278.49 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.2%. The market's growth is driven by its long lifespan and its ability to meet energy needs while reducing carbon emissions.

In summary, the nuclear electricity market is experiencing strong growth, supported by technological advancements, government initiatives, and its environmental benefits, with promising prospects for the future.

4. Nuclear Fusion Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-fusion-global-market-report

The nuclear fusion market is segmented by technology, including inertial confinement and magnetic confinement, and by fuels such as deuterium, tritium, and others.

Recent years have witnessed strong growth in the nuclear fusion market, rising from $313.1 billion in 2023 to $332.23 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth is driven by concerns over energy security, environmental sustainability, international collaboration, government funding, and advancements in fusion research.

Expectations for continued robust growth are high, with the market projected to reach $435.65 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

Europe led the market in 2023, with regions covered including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

In summary, the nuclear fusion market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by a combination of technological advancements, global energy concerns, and supportive government policies, with promising prospects for the future.

5. Hydro Electricity Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydro-electricity-global-market-report

Hydroelectricity harnesses the power of flowing or falling water through dams or diversion structures to generate renewable energy. It converts kinetic energy into electrical energy, supplying power to transmission systems.

Key hydroelectric products include dike, diversion, mixed, tide, and pumped storage systems, with capacities ranging from large to small, serving residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The market has experienced strong growth, increasing from $318.98 billion in 2023 to $336.28 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This growth is attributed to factors like early industrialization, large-scale dam construction, and energy demand spurred by world wars and rural electrification programs.

Steady growth is anticipated, with the market projected to reach $400.49 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.5%. Favorable regulations in emerging countries are expected to drive market expansion.

6. Biogas Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biogas-global-market-report

The biogas market has experienced significant growth, rising from $76.05 billion in 2023 to $82.89 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This growth is attributed to factors such as emerging market expansion, increased demand for clean energy, environmental concerns associated with conventional power sources, and rising fuel costs, particularly in the automotive and transportation sectors.

Expectations for continued robust growth are high, with the market projected to reach $110.03 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.3%. Increasing research and development activities are expected to drive market expansion, as companies focus on advancing technologies to enhance their market position.

The biogas market is poised for strong growth, driven by increasing demand for clean energy sources and ongoing advancements in technology, presenting significant opportunities for market players.

7. Packaged Substation Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/packaged-substation-global-market-report

Packaged substations are prefabricated modular assemblies of electrical distribution equipment designed for specific power distribution applications, typically transferring power from the distribution network operator into a building's LV distribution system. They usually require at least one high-voltage feed, around 11 kV.

The market for packaged substations has seen robust growth, rising from $16.16 billion in 2023 to $17.76 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth is attributed to factors such as urbanization, industrialization, increased power demand, renewable energy integration, grid stability focus, and rural electrification initiatives.

Expectations for continued strong growth are high, with the market projected to reach $24.86 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.8%.

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The packaged substation market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors, with Asia-Pacific expected to continue leading the market's expansion in the coming years.

