Third-Party Logistics Provider FreezPak Logistics to Establish New Operation in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that FreezPak Logistics, LLC, a leading provider of full-service cold and dry storage services, is investing $77.5 million to construct a 245,000-square-foot cold storage facility in the City of Suffolk to serve the Mid-Atlantic region via The Port of Virginia. Virginia competed with Georgia and North Carolina for this project, which will create 80 new jobs.

“FreezPak’s decision to locate in the City of Suffolk demonstrates that Virginia is a supply chain destination, and its new facility will allow it to serve the entire Mid-Atlantic region,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “All of FreezPak’s products will go through The Port of Virginia, a logistical advantage that will increase efficiency and increase its direct access to markets. This is a win for FreezPak, The Port of Virginia, and the Commonwealth.”

“FreezPak’s decision to locate in the Commonwealth is a recognition of Virginia’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and the immediate access The Port of Virginia provides the company to reach its core customers,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We look forward to FreezPak’s growth and success in the City of Suffolk.”

“We sincerely appreciate Governor Youngkin and his office's support in securing incentives, a crucial factor in launching our project successfully,” said Dave Saoud, co-founder and CEO of FreezPak Logistics. “His instrumental role in our decision to choose the state of Virginia and The Port of Virginia has been invaluable. We continue to expand our national footprint as a 100% family-owned business.”

"I am pleased to announce that FreezPak has chosen to locate and invest in the City of Suffolk,” said Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman. “This cold storage facility will be located in the Northgate Commerce Park. The facility will align with our significant food and beverage manufacturing sector. It is a welcome addition and will contribute to our goal of economic diversification and continuing economic prosperity in our city."

"The Hampton Roads Alliance was thrilled to work alongside our partners at the City of Suffolk and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure this project for Hampton Roads,” said Doug Smith, President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance. “FreezPak Logistics will be a fantastic addition to both our food and beverage processing, and distribution clusters, and we look forward to working with them as they continue to grow.”

“FreezPak is a national player with a long track record of success in the cold storage arena and having them here will be a welcome asset to the port community,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Development of nearly a quarter of a million square feet of cold storage capacity in our market is important for a couple of reasons. It will help The Port of Virginia expand its cold and refrigerated cargo business and it is another signal to the industry that there is real value in developing in and around this port, which is America’s most modern gateway. We are looking forward to working with both companies to ensure success.”

“I am elated to welcome FreezPak Logistics to the City of Suffolk,” said Senator Emily Jordan. “Their substantial investment of $77.5 million and the creation of 80 new jobs in our community highlights the opportunity our region has to offer.”

Established in 2001 as a family business by two young brothers first inspired by their father, FreezPak Logistics offers frozen, cooler, and dry storage combined with industry-leading third-party logistics services to ensure the availability of the nation’s food supply. The company’s highly personal and professional approach is dedicated to offering their customers an end-to-end solution spanning every major port-centric market in the country. For more information visit www.freezpak.com.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Suffolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $175,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Suffolk with the project. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created, as well as benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

