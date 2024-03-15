CleanroomsUSA and ViTalent Announce Partnership to Provide an End-to-End Solution for the Compounding Pharmacy Market
This collaboration is a significant step forward in advancing pharmacy practices, providing owners the tools and resources to deliver high-quality compounded medications safely and efficiently”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CleanroomsUSA, a leading provider of cleanroom solutions, and ViTalent, a premier healthcare and life sciences consulting, compliance, and talent solutions firm, are proud to announce a strategic partnership. The collaboration delivers an integrated, end-to-end solution tailored specifically for 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies, streamlining operations, driving quality, and ensuring compliance in a regulated environment.
— Patrick Woods
The life sciences industry faces increasing demand for high-quality compounded medications, driving the need for efficient and compliant pharmacy solutions. CleanroomsUSA and ViTalent have combined their expertise in cleanroom design, construction, quality, and operational excellence to address this demand and improve patient safety.
Key features of this partnership include:
Customized Cleanroom Solutions: CleanroomsUSA will provide state-of-the-art cleanroom design and construction services tailored to the unique requirements of 503A and 503B pharmacies, ensuring adherence to regulatory guidelines and best practices.
Comprehensive operations, engineering, and technology solutions: ViTalent's robust pharmacy management capabilities offer end-to-end operations and engineering support, quality management system design and launch, and regulatory compliance.
Growth and Scale: The partnership allows compounding pharmacies the ability to strategically and cost-effectively scale their operations and staff.
Seamless Integration: The integrated solution seamlessly connects CleanroomsUSA’s cleanroom infrastructure with ViTalent's pharmacy optimization capabilities, enabling pharmacies to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and maintain compliance with regulatory standards.
Clark Byrum, CEO of CleanroomsUSA
"I’ve been seeking the right partnership for some time to offer a complete solution to our growing compounding pharmacy and healthcare clientele. I’m excited to continue to expand our value proposition for our clients.”
John Duffin, CEO of ViTalent
“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in advancing pharmacy compounding practices, providing pharmacists and pharmacy owners the tools and resources to deliver high-quality compounded medications safely and efficiently.”
For more information about CleanroomsUSA and ViTalent's solutions, please visit https://www.cleanroomsusa.com/ and https://www.vitalent.com/.
CleanroomsUSA is a leading design, manufacturer, and installation company for cleanrooms and containment spaces.
ViTalent is a premier healthcare and life sciences consulting, compliance, and talent solutions firm.
Clark Byrum
CleanroomsUSA
+1 317-456-9191
clark@cleanroomsusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn