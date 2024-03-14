Submit Release
LBMC Named a Top Firm in Nation by USA Today

Acknowledged for Excellence in Tax and Accounting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a premier accounting and business consulting firm in the nation, is proud to announce it has been named a 2024 National Top Recommended Firm by USA Today. This recognition includes LBMC's dual listing on USA Today's Top 100 Firms in two categories: America's Most Recommended Tax Firms and America’s Most Recommended Accounting Firms.

“We are honored to receive this distinction on USA Today's inaugural list, and we extend our congratulations to the team for their exceptional performance. This accolade highlights LBMC's significant influence on our clients, staff, and our expertise in the accounting profession. This recognition is even more meaningful knowing it is based on endorsements from our clients and peers," said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC PC.

USA Today, in collaboration with Statista, a renowned independent market research institute and statistics provider, initiated the Top 100 Firms lists. This rigorous process involved a comprehensive survey among tax and accounting professionals and their clientele. Colleagues were queried about firms they would endorse in instances where their own organizations were unavailable, while clients were asked to nominate firms based on their professional dealings over the past three years. The outcome, featuring the top 100 tax and accounting firms, hinges on the aggregate recommendations from both peers and clients.

In addition to receiving the USA Today award, LBMC was recently named again as a Largest Accounting Firm by the Nashville Business Journal, ranking number 2 on the list this year.

About LBMC 

LBMC is a 2023 Forbes Best Tax and Accounting Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top Firm in the Nation serving approximately 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and private equity space. LBMC has more than 900 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina. A four-time national certified Great Place to Work, LBMC was also named 2023 Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, cybersecurity, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615.377.4600. LBMC is growing, and job opportunities can be found on our careers page.

