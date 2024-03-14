TAB Bank Provides Logistics Company in California with a $1.5 Million Credit Facility

OGDEN, Utah, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a California-based logistics company with a $1.5 million credit facility that spans multiple years. The company will rely heavily on the facility to fund growth and significantly expand its sales and contract pipeline, which is projected to expand significantly in the coming months and years.

The company offers warehousing services, expert route planning services, inventory management, and supply chain distribution solutions. With over 15 years of experience, the company prioritizes fast response and punctual deliveries, whether for transloading, hazmat, overweight, or general over-the-road trucking needs.

While TAB Bank continues to offer smartly engineered funding solutions for commercial businesses from many different industries, it remains committed to providing working capital credit facilities in the $1 to $2 million range for transportation and logistics companies.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Ryan Gabriel is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Seattle. He has over 20 years of experience structuring asset-based facilities to meet client needs. He can be reached at 206.391.9886 or ryan.gabriel@tabbank.com.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

Twitter - @TABBank

Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank