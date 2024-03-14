MDC offers free shotgun patterning class March 30 near Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Knowing how a shotgun and shotshells will perform is important to hunting success. Patterning a shotgun with hunting ammunition tells how effective a shot pattern will be at various ranges. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free shotgun patterning class from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Lake City Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center near Blue Springs.

MDC will discuss ways to show patterns by test firing at targets. Participants will learn how various chokes and shotgun shell loads can be used for effective shot patterns when hunting. They will need to bring their own shotguns for range time.

This class is open to participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48H.