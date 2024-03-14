Massachusetts and Rhode Island Environmental Agencies Join Forces to Investigate and Penalize Company for Hazardous Waste Handling Violations 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed an $18,400 penalty to a Tennessee-based company for improperly transporting hazardous waste from Plymouth, MA, to a disposal facility in Rhode Island. Following an investigation by MassDEP’s Environmental Strike Force and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, Final Forge, LLC, was penalized and required to properly characterize and dispose of hazardous wastes.

“Hazardous waste disposal regulations ensure proper characterization of waste materials, so they are shipped and disposed of in accordance with ‘cradle-to-grave’ rules,” said Strike Force Acting Director Stephen Spencer. “Companies that cut corners and place the public health and the environment in danger will be pursued and held accountable.”

The agencies launched an investigation in January 2023 after Final Forge transported hazardous waste generated at its hangar in the Plymouth Municipal Airport via a rented box truck to Clean Earth’s hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facility in Providence, R.I. The contents of several 55-gallon drums, as well as gallon- and pint-sized containers of chemicals, were unidentified, and none of the materials had a hazardous waste manifest, as required by law. The wastes were not accepted for disposal at the facility; however, Final Forge abandoned the wastes at the loading dock and left the site.

The Strike Force investigation of the incident led to Final Forge and its hangar at Plymouth Municipal Airport, where investigators found two additional 55-gallon drums of chemicals that had not been properly disposed of.

MassDEP directed Final Forge to provide waste characterization, manifests, and other shipping records and payment information for the hazardous wastes abandoned at the Providence facility – as well as for the two drums discovered at the Plymouth hangar – to ensure proper disposal. Final Forge must pay $8,400 of the $18,400 assessed penalty up front; the remaining fine will be suspended if the company fulfills its obligations and does not commit further violations.

