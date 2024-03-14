Printed Textile Market May See a Big Move with Major Giants Kornit Digital, Konica Minolta, Brother Industries, Seiko
Global Printed Textile Market 2024
Latest research study released on the Global Printed Textile Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Printed Textile market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include:
Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Kornit Digital (Israel), Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), Durst Phototechnik AG (Italy), Electronics For Imaging (United States), Dover Corporation (United States), Brother Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Konica Minolta (Japan), HP (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Printed Textile market to witness a CAGR of 14% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Printed Textile Market Breakdown by Application (Fashion, Home Décor) by Printing Technology (Screen Printing, Digital Printing) by Fabric Type (Cotton, Polyester) by End Use (Industrial, Consumer Goods) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Printed textiles refer to fabrics that have been imprinted with designs or patterns using various printing techniques, such as block printing, screen printing, digital printing, and more. This process involves applying color to the fabric in specific patterns or designs, which can vary from simple, repetitive motifs to complex, multi-colored patterns. Printed textiles play a significant role in various industries, including fashion, home decor, and industrial applications, due to their versatility, aesthetic appeal, and functionality. Printed textiles are widely used in the fashion industry for clothing, accessories, and footwear, allowing for creative expression and trend-setting designs. In home decor, they are used for upholstery, curtains, beddings, and other furnishings, contributing to the interior aesthetic and ambiance. Additionally, printed textiles find applications in industrial products, such as tents, banners, and flags, where specific patterns or logos are required. Printed textiles offer endless design possibilities, enabling personalization and unique styles. The printing techniques such as digital printing, allow for cost-efficient small batch production.
Market Trends:
• Environmental concerns associated with traditional printing methods
• High initial investment in advanced printing technologies
Market Drivers:
• Increasing consumer demand for unique and personalized clothing
• Rising consumer interest in home aesthetics
Market Restraints:
Development of eco-friendly printing methods
Advancements in digital printing
Major Highlights of the Printed Textile Market report released by HTF MI:
Global Printed Textile Market Breakdown by Application (Fashion, Home Décor) by Printing Technology (Screen Printing, Digital Printing) by Fabric Type (Cotton, Polyester) by End Use (Industrial, Consumer Goods) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Printed Textile market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
