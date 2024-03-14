Collective Audience Appoints Silicon Valley/Tech Finance Veteran, Josh Tanzer, to Advisor Collective

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media, has appointed Josh Tanzer to its Advisor Collective, a recently announced strategic advisory community designed to advance the company’s mission of transforming the AdTech, MarTech and digital media industry.







Tanzer is the founder and managing partner of Principia Growth, a technology growth equity investment firm based in Los Angeles and New York. As a mid-to-late-stage growth investor, Principia monitors a broad spectrum of emerging technologies and invests in entrepreneurs who are building enduring companies. It focuses on highly scalable software/enterprise companies across B2B applications and cloud infrastructure. Within the B2B applications software space, it focuses on horizontal business tools, FinTech and Blockchain. For cloud infrastructure, it focuses on cybersecurity, MLOps, DevOps and data analytics.

Prior to Principia, Tanzer gained more than 25 years of experience in Silicon Valley/Tech financings while leading banking and private equity teams at Credit Suisse, Lazard, Houlihan Lokey and Jefferies.

Altogether, he has helped raise more than $3.5 billion in growth capital for over 80 technology companies. Some of his most notable pre-IPO investments include AlphaSense, Salesforce, Commvault, Exodus Communications, CommerceOne, Openwave, Vonage and Datek.

He also currently serves on the advisory boards of SilverTree Equity and Fernbrook Investment Funds.

“Josh expands the breadth and depth of our Advisor Collective with extraordinary knowledge and experience across finance, cloud infrastructure, AI, fintech, technology investing and M&A, along with deep Wallstreet and tech industry relationships,” stated Collective Audience CEO, Peter Bordes. “Our Collective will be fortunate to benefit from his insights and guidance as we continue to advance our growth initiatives that include building a full stack, integrated data-driven AdTech/MarTech audience cloud platform, acquiring complementary technologies and data assets, and forming new key partnerships.”

Tanzer commented: “I am looking forward to participating in the Advisor Collective and sharing my investing ideas and technology perspectives with its expanding network of industry thought leaders and executives. Advancements in technology, especially in generative AI, and increasing globalization are creating opportunities for rapid growth and disruption in digital advertising and media. This is driving an associated growing need for strategic funding and access to smart capital.

“Today’s investor should be looking seriously at how they may take advantage of the new paradigm of opportunities being created across all forms of data driven advertising married with intelligent automation of digital media, with Collective Audience leading the way with new, innovative solutions for the benefit of brands, agencies, and publishers.”

Tanzer previously served as chairman of the board of PS Arts, the largest arts education organization in California for public schools serving over 25,000 children in underserved communities. He has also served on the National Committee of the Whitney Museum in New York City and the Director’s Council at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington D.C. He earned his BA in Accounting from the University of Denver.

To learn more about Josh Tanzer and his vision for the future of the industry, visit the Collective Audience Blog here.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem that will uniquely eliminate many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers. It will deliver long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience’s platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

