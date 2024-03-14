Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Completes Phase One of Largest Retrofit of Ultracapacitors for Pitch Energy Modules in North America

Company reaches milestone with over 50,000 units of patented ULTRA3000® installed

LAFOX, Ill., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for renewable energy and other power management applications, has reached a significant milestone with the shipment and installation of over 50,000 patented ULTRA3000® pitch energy modules ("PEMs"). PEMs store and manage energy required to adjust the blade angles to ensure effective operation of the wind turbine. This achievement marks the largest retrofit of ultracapacitors for pitch energy modules in North America and is a major step toward the Company's growth goals within the renewable energy market.



Richardson Electronics' ULTRA3000® is a drop-in replacement for lead acid batteries used in electric pitch systems within wind turbines. Lead-acid batteries are toxic to the environment if not properly disposed. In addition, the improved life span of the patented ULTRA3000® reduces maintenance requirements and significantly reduces the environmental impact associated with lead acid batteries. To put it into perspective, the Company estimates the impact of installing 50,000 PEMs is equivalent to:

Eliminating the demand for approximately 250,000 toxic lead-acid batteries that can cause environmental issues

Saving an estimated 3,300 tons of CO 2 production

production Saving owner-operators millions of dollars in maintenance and battery disposal costs over the life of the wind turbine



“This milestone is a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work. Our design, manufacturing, and quality approach allowed us to reach this milestone in a very short amount of time. As we celebrate this achievement, we are excited to expand outside of North America with new products designed and engineered for other wind turbine platforms throughout the world," stated Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups.

Richardson Electronics will showcase its ultracapacitor pitch energy modules and other product solutions for wind turbine platforms on September 24 to 27, 2024, at the WindEnergy Hamburg Event (Hamburg, Germany). With approximately 40,000 attendees from over 100 countries, this show is one of the world's biggest and most important wind business platforms for exchanging news and views and building networks.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and adhere to our supplier terms and conditions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner, and authorized distributor, GES's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES focuses on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit us at https://www.rell.com/greenenergysolutions/.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at rellpower.com | relltubes.com | rellaser.com.

For Details Contact:

Greg Peloquin

Executive Vice President & GM

Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions

Phone: (630) 659-8900

peloquin@rell.com

40W267 Keslinger Road

LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA

(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550