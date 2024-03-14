Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,586 in the last 365 days.

The tolerance of two marine diatoms to diurnal pH fluctuation under dynamic light condition and ocean acidification scenario

The tolerance of two marine diatoms to diurnal pH fluctuation under dynamic light condition and ocean acidification scenario

Published 14 March 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biological response, growth, laboratory, North Atlantic, North Pacific, photosynthesis, physiology, phytoplankton

Highlights

  • Growth rates of two diatoms remained insensitive to fluctuating pH or seawater acidification.
  • Fluctuating pH enhanced the light-saturated photosynthetic rate of the diatom Thalassiosira weissflogii by 20%.
  • Photosynthetic rates of two diatoms remained unaltered in response to acute pH changes ranging from 7.2 to 8.4.

Abstract

Coastal waters undergo dynamic changes in seawater carbonate chemistry due to natural and anthropogenic factors. Despite this, our current understanding of how coastal phytoplankton respond to fluctuating pH is limited. In the present study, we investigated the physiological responses of two coastal diatoms Thalassiosira pseudonana and Thalassiosira weissflogii to seawater acidification and diurnally fluctuating pH under natural solar irradiance. Seawater acidification did not significantly impact the growth, maximum and effective quantum yield of PSII, and photosynthetic rates of the two species. However, it did increase the maximum relative electron transport rate of T. weissflogii by 11%. Overall, fluctuating pH had neutral or positive effects on both species. It enhanced the light-saturated photosynthetic rate of T. weissflogii by 20% compared to cells grown under seawater acidification condition. Results from the short-term pH exposure experiment revealed that the photosynthetic rates of both species remained unaffected by acute pH changes, indicating their tolerance to varying pH. Nevertheless, it is crucial to consider dynamic pH when predicting changes in primary production in coastal waters, given the interplay of various environmental drivers.

Shang Y., He J., Qiu J., Hu S., Wang X., Zhang T., Wang W., Yuan X., Xu J. & Li F., 2024. The tolerance of two marine diatoms to diurnal pH fluctuation under dynamic light condition and ocean acidification scenario. Marine Environmental Research 196: 106425. doi: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2024.106425. Article(subscription required).

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

The tolerance of two marine diatoms to diurnal pH fluctuation under dynamic light condition and ocean acidification scenario

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more